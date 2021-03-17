Rayshawn Jenkins: I feel like I can have an immediate impact in Jacksonville

The Jaguars have been active over the first two days of the negotiating period, agreeing to terms with several players on offense and defense.

One of them, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday and voiced his excitement about joining Jacksonville as its ascending.

“I feel like what coach [Urban] Meyer and them is trying to do right now, they’re trying to really build a winning program and get guys that’s like-minded inside of the program, inside of the organization,” Jenkins said, via BigCatCountry.com. “And I feel like I’m the right guy to come in and do that right away, to have an immediate impact.”

Jenkins, who received a four-year deal worth $35 million with $16 million guaranteed, also said he feels like the Jaguars took care of him, noting, “I feel like, in my mind, I’m set for life.”

The Chargers drafted Jenkins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. After spending his first two seasons primarily on special teams, he was a full-time starter in 2019 and 2020. He registered five picks and eight passes defensed in the last two years, along with six tackles for loss and a sack.

