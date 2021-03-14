Rayshawn Jenkins appears to be hinting at free agency move

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
With the NFL offseason in full swing, teams have already begun locking up some of their own players.

The only moves that the Chargers have made are releasing Casey Hayward and Trai Turner, but have not re-signed any of their in-house members to this point.

Los Angeles has a few notable pending free agents that the franchise will have to make a decision on. Among the crop is safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who recently hinted at not returning next season.

Jenkins went to his Twitter, where he posted a tweet that said, “Scary Hours. 2 years starting, I’m just getting started. Excited to see where we headed next,” which included a highlight tape.

After spending the beginning of his career as an outlier in the secondary, Jenkins was a key contributor at both safety spots and as the team’s dime backer, especially during the absence of Derwin James the past two seasons.

In 2019, Jenkins led the team in defensive snaps, posting a career-high in interceptions (3). In 2020, he finished second in tackles (84) while amassing four passes defended, two interceptions, and a sack.

After two consecutive seasons of strong play, Jenkins is worth being re-signed. However, the reason why he might not be back next season is because head coach Brandon Staley could be choosing to build his secondary with players that fit his scheme, hence the reason to let go of Hayward.

Only time will tell.

