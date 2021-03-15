The Jaguars have agreed to a four-year deal with safety Rayshawn Jenkins, a source tells PFT.

Jenkins ranks 81st in PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Jenkins, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Chargers after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He played 61 games with 32 starts.

Jenkins started all but one game the past two seasons.

In those 31 games in 2019 and 2020, Jenkins made 92 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, six tackles for loss and one sack.

Rayshawn Jenkins agrees to four-year deal with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk