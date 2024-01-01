Rayshaun Benny injury update: Michigan DL goes down with leg issue vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl

Michigan football had an inauspicious start Monday against Alabama, and it was exacerbated by an early injury.

Defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny went down in the first quarter against the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. He was eventually helped off the field and could not put pressure on his right leg in the process.

Two plays later, Alabama attacked the middle of the Michigan defense, with running back Jase McClellan breaking off a 34-yard touchdown to give Alabama the lead. Benny logged 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack this season for the No. 1 defense in the country.

A redshirt sophomore, Benny plays on a defensive front that does a lot of rotation throughout games. While Mason Graham and Kris Jenkins get the accolades, Benny is a key part of that defensive front as well.

Rayshaun Benny injury update

Benny suffered a right leg injury and was helped off the field against Alabama. It is uncertain whether he will return to Monday's Rose Bowl.

What is Rayshaun Benny's injury?

It is unclear the specifics of Benny's injury.

This story will be updated with more information.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rayshaun Benny injury update: Michigan DL goes down early in Rose Bowl