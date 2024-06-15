Rays’ Zach Eflin faces Braves seeking to get more swinging strikes

ATLANTA — Zach Eflin is back into a normal routine, taking the mound Sunday for the third time since missing two-plus weeks due to lower back inflammation.

And he is up to his usual tricks of pounding the strike zone to avoid throwing balls and issuing walks, which he openly admits he hates more than anything else.

By the end of his Tuesday outing, Eflin had broken the franchise marks for most consecutive batters faced (153, surpassing Corey Kluber’s 150 in 2022) and innings thrown (36 1/3, surpassing 35 1/3 by Kluber in 2022 and David Price in 2013) without a walk, his last coming Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez on April 26.

During that span, though, Eflin has allowed 43 hits and recorded only 21 strikeouts. Pitching coach Kyle Snyder said that will shape Sunday’s game plan.

“He definitely wants to achieve a little bit more swinging strike rate,” Snyder said. “I think that’s something where he’ll look to blur the line on the two breaking balls and see if we can get back to missing some bats at the level he did last year.”

Eflin’s efficiency is part of the equation.

“He’s been so efficient he barely sees a two-strike count,” Snyder said. “That’s kind of what you get a little bit with a sinker ball guy that throws a ton of strikes, and hitters that know he’s going to do that.

“His walk rate is insane. If there’s a guy in the big leagues that could throw more balls, it’s probably Zach. He could probably leverage that.”

Having thrown 55 and 81 pitches in his first two starts off the injured list, Eflin should have no limits Sunday.

Playing short

The Rays were a bit shorthanded for Saturday’s game against the Braves, the result of a flu-like bug that has hit several players.

Infielder Jose Caballero left Friday’s game after two innings feeling “just really run down” and “super dehydrated” and was sent back to the hotel. Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday afternoon that shortstop Taylor Walls was “a little under the weather right now” and both were being monitored. Neither was seen during pre-game media access or onfield work.

“We’ve kind of got it running through the clubhouse,” Cash said. “Certainly we’re playing a little bit thin.”

City connected

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, the Rays wore their new black City Connect uniforms on Saturday. That’s the first of several planned wearings to get exposure for the new look on the road, and specifically the Tampa Bay logo on the jerseys (as opposed to just Rays as they’ve had since 2008).

The Rays also will wear the black for all three games next weekend, and on Aug. 7 in St. Louis. They will be the first team to wear City Connects multiple times on the road.

Miscellany

Former Rays outfielder/DH Harold Ramirez quickly found a new home, signing a minor-league deal Saturday with the Nationals. He was released by the Rays on Friday after passing through waivers and drawing no trade interest; he was first designated for assignment June 7. ... Yandy Diaz went into play Saturday with a season-high 17-game on-base streak. … The Braves’ Sunday starter, Hurston Waldrep, is a 22-year-old University of Florida product making his second big-league start. He was a first-round pick in last year’s draft. He made his debut June 9 at Washington, allowing seven earned runs on four hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings. ... The Rays are lined up to have Aaron Civale, Taj Bradley and former Twin Zack Littell pitch this week in Minnesota.

