Rays, Zach Eflin bounce back and beat the Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG — Zach Eflin changed the subject, at least for a day.

The right-hander struggled in an opening day loss, which played into the questions that have hung over the Rays’ rotation. But Tuesday, for one night at least, Eflin quieted the critics and the Rangers’ bats.

Eflin pitched solidly into the seventh inning as the Rays beat Texas 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 11,697 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (3-3) have a chance to win their season-opening homestand Wednesday afternoon. That would be a small bit of revenge against the Rangers (3-2), who ended the Rays’ 2023 season with an embarrassing sweep in the American League Wild Card Series.

Eflin saved the Rays’ bullpen and picked up his first win of the year. Isaac Paredes capped a four-run fifth inning with his second home run of the season. And Yandy Diaz snapped a 0-for-11 slump with an RBI single.

Eflin allowed a run on five hits and a walk, striking out five over 6 1/3 innings.

“He really sets the tone for our rotation,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We needed a start like that and he was easily the right guy to provide it.”

Eflin allowed six runs in 5 ⅔ innings against the Blue Jays last Thursday and the last time he saw the Rangers, it wasn’t pretty either. He gave up five runs in five innings of Game 2 of last year’s wild-card matchup.

But Tuesday night, Eflin was strong and efficient, shutting down Texas through the first six innings.

“Every time I go out there, I try and stay in attack mode and really get ahead of guys, but pitching on the corners is the most important thing. It’s easy to throw the ball down the middle and throw a lot of strikes, but for me in particular, I’ve got to be on the corners …. sinker, cutter everything’s just got to be right on the black,” Eflin said of his approach.

“So I felt good tonight. ... I followed (catcher Rene Pinto). He caught a great game and we got the win.”

Eflin had retired seven straight Rangers until Adolis Garcia led off the seventh with a scorched ground ball through second base. He was able to take second as the ball rolled into shallow leftfield. With one out, Eflin gave up back-to-back singles to Jared Walsh and Jonah Heim to cede the run and end his night.

The Rays need their starters to settle in after a rough turn through the rotation. Known for their elite pitching, Tampa Bay went into Tuesday with a rotation ERA of 5.18, only 20th in the majors.

This offseason, the Rays traded away their remaining ace in Tyler Glasnow and came into this season with an uncharacteristic lack of starting pitching depth.

The Glasnow trade to the Dodgers brought back an unproven starter in Ryan Pepiot, who had given up six runs in 5 ⅔ innings on Monday night to the Rangers. Aaron Civale, who struggled after being acquired last season from Cleveland, had a promising start, and Zack Littell has been solid since converting from a reliever to a starter. The Rays’ first attempt at an opener, and then using Tyler Alexander as a bulk reliever, resulted in a lopsided loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

“We’ve kind of been inconsistent, uncharacteristically inconsistent,” Cash said. “I think (Eflin) is exactly the right guy to get the ball to kind of set us right.”

Eventually, the Rays expect to bulk up their rotation.

Taj Bradley, who the Rays hoped would step into a bigger role in the rotation this year, sustained a pectoral muscle injury in spring training. The Rays are hopeful he will be back in a few weeks and that Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz, all rehabbing from elbow surgery, will eventually return.

With Shane McClanahan rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery and expected to miss the season, however, Eflin is the ace.

Tuesday he did re-set the tone for the starters.

“It settles the media a little bit probably from talking about us walking too many guys,” Cash said with a laugh. “So hopefully we can build off that and do it again (Wednesday).”

• • •

