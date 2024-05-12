Rays and Yankees play to decide series winner

New York Yankees (26-15, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-20, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (3-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -136, Rays +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 14-11 record at home and a 20-20 record overall. The Rays are 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has gone 13-9 in road games and 26-15 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .250 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads New York with nine home runs while slugging .548. Aaron Judge is 10-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.