Rays winning just enough to make trade deadline a potential nightmare

ST. PETERSBURG — They are not dominant, scary or amazing.

But they are kind of feisty.

They have struggled against AL East teams, right-handers and contenders.

But, somehow, they are still hanging around.

Meet the 2024 Rays. A team on the pleasant side of infuriating.

My oh my, this has been a difficult group to figure out. And that means president of baseball operations Erik Neander could be looking at some heart-wrenching choices in the coming weeks.

Should he be laying the groundwork for a trade deadline selloff? Moving salaries and veterans in preparation for a more plausible playoff run in 2025? That seems like the logical path for a team that has been below .500 for most of the first half.

Or does Neander retain faith in a roster that has overachieved despite injuries, slumps and a star shortstop awaiting his legal fate in the Dominican Republic? That feels like a tricky dance between optimism and reality but it would be applauded in the clubhouse and, probably, the bleachers.

If he is leaning one way or another, Neander is wearing his best poker face. He’s got just over a month to decide Tampa Bay’s direction and he seems willing to consider every option. He could sell, he could buy, he could stand pat.

Meanwhile, every game feels like a referendum on the future.

When the Rays came from behind to beat the Mariners 4-3 on Monday night, it continued an astounding streak of late-inning heroics, reprieves and improbable comebacks. They don’t score a lot of runs, they’re on pace to give up a franchise-record number of home runs and, when they fell 16 games behind the Yankees last week, it was the furthest they had been behind in the AL East in six years.

And yet, they seem to claw their way out of every dungeon they stumble into.

Between June 11-24, the Rays went 8-5 against five different opponents. And they scored the winning run in the seventh inning or later in seven of those eight victories.

There were three runs in the eighth against Seattle. Two runs in the eighth against the Pirates. A combined five runs in the eighth, ninth and 10th against the Twins a day after winning in the 10th. They beat the Braves with two runs in the ninth and beat the Cubs with four runs in the ninth.

Is that any way to chase down all the wild-card contenders ahead of them?

Probably not, but do you want to be the one to tell the players that?

The Rays have slowly been getting healthy in recent weeks with Taj Bradley, Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe, Colin Poche and Jonny DeLuca all returning from stays on the injured list. And they have more to come with Jeffrey Springs, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen expected to join the pitching staff, as well as prospect Junior Caminero’s return on the horizon.

And there are a couple of ways of looking at that. You can happily welcome back all of the reinforcements and figure out how to squeeze everyone on the roster at a later date. Or, you can ponder the possibility of trading Zach Eflin, B-Lowe and other high-priced players, while knowing you have quality replacements waiting in the wings.

In the end, it comes down to faith.

There are those who assumed the worst for 2024 when Tampa Bay’s best pitcher (Shane McClanahan) and best position player (Wander Franco) were lost within days of each other last August. Others raised the white flag when Tyler Glasnow was traded in the winter.

Still others, like me, started to lose hope when the Rays reached mid-June with a run differential around minus-60.

Yet, for all of the blows they’ve endured, this group is still hanging around the periphery of the playoff race. And, if they continue to show signs of revival, it could be painful to approach the trade deadline with the coldhearted, and sensible, efficiency this franchise has been known for.

Best guess at this point?

The Rays will eventually deal some contracts in the next few weeks. It’s not inevitable, but it is sensible given their limited expectations for this October and their brighter hopes for 2025.

Ironic, isn’t it?

The better the Rays play in the coming weeks, the harder the decision will be for Neander.

Here’s hoping for an excruciating choice.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

