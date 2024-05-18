Rays take win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (24-22, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-24, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (3-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 9-10 at home and 19-24 overall. The Blue Jays have a 4-7 record in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 10-10 on the road and 24-22 overall. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 9-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with eight home runs while slugging .497. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.