Here’s when the Rays will wear their eye-popping City Connect uniforms
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the ongoing conversations surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays and its long-standing home in St. Pete, the team’s new unique and eye-popping City Connect uniforms are embracing the area’s culture.
With neon colors reminiscent of the team’s vintage Devil Rays jerseys, the uniform combo showcases elements of Tampa Bay’s culture, such as skateboarding and iconic locations like the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Tampa Bay Rays unveil new City Connect alternate uniform
The club unveiled the new alternate uniforms at Tropicana Field on Monday and will debut their snazzy new look on the field this weekend against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field, starting on Friday night.
The Rays will then wear the city-inspired uniforms every Saturday home game, plus a pair of road games in Atlanta and St. Louis.
Rays’ City Connect 2024 Wear Schedule
Friday, May 3 vs. New York Mets
Saturday, May 4 vs. New York Mets
Sunday, May 5 vs. New York Mets
Saturday, May 11 vs. New York Yankees
Sunday, May 25 vs. Kansas City Royals
Saturday, June 8 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Saturday, June 15 at Atlanta Braves
Sunday, June 29 vs. Washington Nationals
Saturday, July 13 vs. Cleveland Guardians
Saturday, July 27 vs. Cincinnati Reds
Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Louis Cardinals
Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Saturday, Aug. 17 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. San Diego Padres
Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
MLB introduced its City Connect program in 2021 to link teams to their communities, celebrating each area’s history and culture.
“Introduced in the 2021 season, the Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates each city’s deep-rooted history, culture and spirit that continues to bring the clubs and their communities together,” an MLB news release stated.
The Rays are just one of nine teams who’ve unveiled their version of the alternation uniform in 2024. The Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the only teams who’ve yet to release City Connect uniforms.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.