Here’s when the Rays will wear their eye-popping City Connect uniforms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the ongoing conversations surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays and its long-standing home in St. Pete, the team’s new unique and eye-popping City Connect uniforms are embracing the area’s culture.

With neon colors reminiscent of the team’s vintage Devil Rays jerseys, the uniform combo showcases elements of Tampa Bay’s culture, such as skateboarding and iconic locations like the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Tampa Bay Rays unveil new City Connect alternate uniform

The club unveiled the new alternate uniforms at Tropicana Field on Monday and will debut their snazzy new look on the field this weekend against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field, starting on Friday night.

Rays’ City Connect Josh Lowe

Rays’ City Connect Yandy Diaz

Rays’ City Connect Randy Arozarena

Rays’ City Connect Pete Fairbanks

The Rays will then wear the city-inspired uniforms every Saturday home game, plus a pair of road games in Atlanta and St. Louis.

Rays’ City Connect 2024 Wear Schedule

MLB introduced its City Connect program in 2021 to link teams to their communities, celebrating each area’s history and culture.

“Introduced in the 2021 season, the Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates each city’s deep-rooted history, culture and spirit that continues to bring the clubs and their communities together,” an MLB news release stated.

The Rays are just one of nine teams who’ve unveiled their version of the alternation uniform in 2024. The Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the only teams who’ve yet to release City Connect uniforms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.