Rays find a way to stop skid, hang on to beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Manager Kevin Cash repeatedly has mentioned the need for Rays hitters to work better at-bats and find ways to put more pressure on opposing pitchers.

They came out Monday and did just that against Brewers starter Bryse Wilson, loading the bases when Yandy Diaz was hit by a pitch, and Richie Palacios and Randy Arozarena drew back-to-back walks.

But they didn’t do much more, getting just one run when Isaac Paredes grounded into a double play and Austin Shenton struck out, and managing little else the rest of the game.

But, thanks to another impressive start by Ryan Pepiot and strong work from a reshuffled bullpen, it was enough for a 1-0 victory over the Brewers.

Jason Adam had to survive an eventful ninth.

Sal Frelick started the rally with a leadoff double. After William Contreras lined out hard to right, Willy Adames, the former Rays shortstop, walked. Both runners moved up on a double steal, with catcher Rene Pinto not making a throw.

The Brewers appeared to score a run as a pitch got by Pinto that Jake Bauers swung at, but Frelick was sent back to third and Bauers called out as his bat struck Pinto. Adam then hit Rhys Hoskins with a pitch but struck out Blake Perkins to end it.

Coming off a three-game sweep by a White Sox team that entered the weekend with a majors-worst three wins, the Rays were looking for something good to grasp on to.

Cash said before Monday’s game there was much to improve on.

“There’s no doubt we can play better baseball,” he said. “Really, every facet of our game right now we can be better at. And hopefully that starts (Monday).”

They did just enough right, managing just six hits in improving to 14-16.

Pepiot gave the Rays another strong start, allowing two hits over six innings, and retiring 14 straight between William Contreras’ first-inning single and Joey’s Ortiz’s sixth-inning double, which was contested as the umpires originally called it foul and then changed it to fair.

Pepiot, pitching in front of family and friends from his native Indiana as well as a group of Butler University classmates, was in command and control from the start.

He struck out seven, averaged 95.3 mph with his fastball (up nearly 1 mph from his season average) and got 11 swing-and-misses.

With the bullpen further depleted as Chris Devenski (right knee tendinitis) joined Pete Fairbanks (nerve related issue) and Colin Poche (mid-back tightness) on the injured list, the Rays turned to Shawn Armstrong for the seventh, Kevin Kelly for the eighth and Adam in the ninth.

