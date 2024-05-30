Rays’ Wander Franco has stay on administrative leave extended

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays shortstop Wander Franco’s stay on administrative leave has been extended through July 14, the Tampa Bay Times has learned.

The decision was made by joint agreement of Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. While on administrative leave, he continues to receive his $2 million salary.

Franco was first placed on administrative leave shortly after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced on social media in mid-August.

Since the status is used only during the season, Franco was reinstated to the 40-man roster following the World Series. He was moved back to administrative leave just prior to the March 28 season opener, with an end date of June 1.

As with his previous placement, Thursday’s move creates a window — for 6½ weeks, through the last game before the All-Star break — for any developments in his case and status.

If there are none, the parties will reconvene and could decide to extend Franco’s stay on administrative leave, move him to the restricted list (where he would not be paid) or consider other options. His stay on administrative leave also could end earlier if there is a significant change in his circumstances, such as resolution of his legal case in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities have a July 5 deadline to formally change Franco.

Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario reported earlier this month that formal accusations against Franco will be presented in June, saying he will be accused of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. That stems from a relationship that allegedly started in December 2022 with a then-14-year-old girl and included Franco, who was 21 at the time, paying the teen’s mother for her consent.

Previous reports by the Associated Press said Franco would be accused of sexual and psychological abuse, and abduction, and accusations of money laundering and sexual exploitation had been dismissed in January after Franco was released from jail. He had been detained for a week after failing to respond to a summons to speak with prosecutors.

According to multiple reports, Franco no longer will have to physically check in with Dominican Republic authorities each month following an appeals court ruling last week. However, he did not get back the $33,000 bond he had posted as he also requested.

The 23-year-old All-Star shortstop has not played since Aug. 12.