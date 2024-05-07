Rays waiting on Ryan Pepiot’s status to set rotation vs. Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays were waiting Tuesday afternoon for test results on Ryan Pepiot’s left leg before deciding how to set up their rotation for the weekend series against the Yankees and beyond.

Pepiot was forced from Sunday’s game when he was hit on the leg by a 107.5-mph line drive. Though initial X-rays were negative, he came in sore Monday and more so on Tuesday. That led team officials to send him for a CT scan, which can provide a more detailed image of any fracture.

The Rays seem likely to insert Taj Bradley, who just completed rehab from a spring pectoral muscle strain, into the rotation Friday for his season debut. Pepiot’s status impacts what else they do, as his turn comes up Saturday. If he ends up on the injured list or needing extra time, they could start Zack Littell on Saturday and lefty Tyler Alexander on Sunday.

“Pepiot came in a little sorer than what we were anticipating,” manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday’s game. “So he’s in the doctor’s office right now, getting a CT scan. And that all kind of has an affect on — between Taj, between Ryan, all of those things — so we don’t have quite the rotation moving forward, or won’t announce that, until we get a little more clarity.”

Pitching in

The offense topped by Jonny DeLuca got most of the attention in Monday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox, but the Rays also did a pretty good job on the mound.

Alexander worked into the fifth inning, striking out seven and allowing only two runs. With a 4-2 lead, Alexander allowed the first two batters to reach in the fifth. With most of the frontline relievers getting the night off after a busy weekend, the Rays turned next to Erasmo Ramirez.

The veteran right-hander had been used mostly in lower-leverage situations, but he was up to the challenge Monday, getting the Nos. 2-3-4 hitters — Tommy Pham, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez — out in order. Then he got the Rays through the sixth and seventh without allowing a hit.

“Erasmo did a tremendous job,” Cash said. “Having to come right through the 2-3-4 of their lineup and get three fly balls on (five) pitches was pretty huge, and it allowed him to go a little deeper than maybe we had originally thought.”

The Rays then summoned Edwin Uceta, the 26-year-old called up earlier Monday, to close out the final two innings with an 8-2 lead, and he delivered what Cash called an “awesome” performance, allowing just one walk. Uceta, who had previous big-league time with the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Mets (a total of 25 games and 40 1/3 innings), signed a minor-league contract with the Rays during the offseason and impressed during spring camp.

“We were really happy about him in spring and (he) threw strikes,” Cash said. “In that situation, you want to throw a lot of strikes.”

Miscellany

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (oblique strain) started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and playing five innings in the field. Reliever Pete Fairbanks (nerve-related issue) also made his first rehab appearance, allowing two hits in an inning and showing good velocity. Cash said team officials and Fairbanks would discuss whether he will make another rehab outing. ... Centerfielder Jose Siri, who is 3-for-his-last-37, was out of the lineup for a second straight game, but is expected to start Wednesday. ... Right-hander Jacob Waguespack was recalled from Durham and placed on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder issue. He is not expected to be out long, but doing it this way the Rays, if he were to have a setback, can move him to the 60-day IL and thus replace him on the 40-man roster. … Tampa-born Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, back with the White Sox as a senior adviser and feeling good after dealing with heart and cancer issues, made the trip to Tropicana Field. He visited Monday with Cash and planned to check in during the week with Lou Piniella, another Tampa native and longtime MLB manager.

