Rays vs. Yankees Highlights
Gleyber Torres' two homers along with Oswaldo Cabrera's first career home run and Giancarlo Stanton's smash lead the Yankees to a win
Giancarlo Stanton swats a three-run homer to right field, scoring Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez and giving the Yankees a 7-1 lead
Oswaldo Cabrera drills a two-run single to right field, scoring Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres to extend the Yankees' lead to 3-0
T.J. Watt had six tackles, including three tackles for loss, with a sack, an interception, a QB hit and two passes defensed on Sunday.
Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as both players returned to the lineup and helped the AL East-leading Yankees move to 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.
With a couple of weeks left in the 2022 MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to hang on to a National League Wild Card spot.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. “I don’t care who I tied,” Pujols said.
Red Sox score 17 runs in win over Orioles
Gleyber Torres smacks a three-run homer to right-center field to put the Yankees on the board with a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
As Aaron Judge moves toward Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record for home runs, here are 61 reasons why he should remain in pinstripes next year.
Albert Pujols gifted the home run ball, and two others, to a pair of Pirates fans on Sunday afternoon.
The Mets' broadcast took quite a shot at Angel Hernandez.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
McGwire's 70 home runs in 1998 broke Roger Maris' single-season record of 61, a mark Judge is chasing this year.