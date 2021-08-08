Rays vs. Orioles Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Phillips, Meadows lead the Rays to a 9-6 win
Phillips, Meadows lead the Rays to a 9-6 win
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Just two years ago, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was the best player in NL. Today, he’s in the conversation of being among the worst-hitting players.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Top to bottom, obviously Farhan [Zaidi], Scott Harris, [Gabe Kapler], our whole staff, they've done an amazing job acquiring players."
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Trea Turner helped the Dodgers get on the board early, and Chris Taylor's eighth-inning double lifted them to a 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday night.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Could you even imagine ...
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]