Rays vs. Orioles Highlights
Nelson Cruz lifts Rays to a 10-6 win
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Nelly Korda stumbled with a horror double-bogey on the par-three seventh but recovered brilliantly to hold the Olympic gold medal position with a one-stroke lead from Lydia Ko as the final group rounded the turn in the fourth round on Saturday. Korda was 16-under as she headed to the 10th, with India's Aditi Ashok tied for third on 14-under with Dane Emily Kristene Pedersen at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Overnight leader by three strokes, world number one Korda extended the gap to four with an early birdie but faltered as Ko made a flying start to put the pressure on.
Adrian Houser is the latest Brewers player to test positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Final-round play at the Olympic women’s golf competition was suspended Saturday, but officials were planning on resuming play within an hour of the pause.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.