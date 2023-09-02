Rays vs. Guardians Highlights

Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
After the heartbreaker, which lasted just under four hours, Isner fought tears as he spoke to a packed crowd.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
It was the 11th time in 13 races this year that Richardson has run 10.90 seconds or faster, continuing her phenomenal bounce-back season.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Two formal complaints have been filed against the Rays' shortstop.