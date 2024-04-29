Rays unveil highly anticipated City Connect alternate jerseys

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their City Connect jerseys on Monday, paying homage to their roots with a new alternate uniform.

Nike has released these City Connect jerseys for 10 MLB teams so far, typically paying homage to specific aspects of each team's city on the alternate uniform with a unique design.

The jerseys come with a brand-new logo, featuring a devil ray fused with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. A second logo that was unveiled with the jersey released features a skateboarding ray, honoring the link between skating culture and baseball.

The dark-colored jerseys with neon lettering is reminiscent of the team's Tampa Bay Devil Ray roots when they were first introduced to the league.

The Rays will debut their newest uniforms on Friday when they kick off a series against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field.

For details on purchasing the City Connect merch, click here.