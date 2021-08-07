Rays unsure when Randy Arozarena will return from COVID-19-related absence

BALTIMORE — The Rays weren’t able to provide much clarification on the status of outfielder Randy Arozarena, who missed Friday’s game, and potentially could be out for several more, after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list for what was announced as a “close contact.”

From what the team did say, the concern does not appear to be that Arozarena, who had COVID-19 in July 2020, is infected again. But the Rays did not — or were not allowed to due to heathy privacy rules — provide any details of the circumstances that led to him being sidelined. Nor did they have a timeframe for when he might return. There is no minimum stay on the COVID injured list.

“Just (a) close contact off the field, and we’re just going with an abundance of caution,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Probably take it day to day. Randy does not have symptoms or anything like that, but he came in contact, and hopefully we’ll have more information, clarity (Saturday).”

Cash also couldn’t say if Arozarena had completed testing or if he has been vaccinated, as a large percentage of the team is.

Outfielder Jordan Luplow, acquired July 30 from Cleveland, was called up from Triple-A Durham and took Arozarena’s place, playing leftfield and batting leadoff against the Orioles.

But the Rays will miss Arozarena, the 2020 postseason breakout star who has been on a torrid stretch, hitting .404 (23-for-57) over his last 14 games with 12 extra-base hits (including six homers), 11 RBIs and a 1.285 OPS.

Plus, he has been feasting all season on Orioles’ pitching, hitting .459 (17-for-37) over eight games with 10 extra-base hits (including seven homers), 16 RBIs and a 1.582 OPS.

“It’s obviously tough without Randy in the lineup in general,” outfielder Austin Meadows said. “Hopefully he’s okay, hopefully his family’s okay. I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Luplow (LOOP-loh) was acquired just as he was set to rejoin the Indians after missing two months with a left ankle sprain. In parts of five big-league seasons with the Pirates and Indians, the right-handed hitter established himself as a solid hitter against lefty pitchers, with a career .927 OPS.

Story continues

“I pride myself on a lot of things, but I think that’s just the opportunities that have been presented,” he said. “A lot of left-handed chances, and just over the years I’ve gotten pretty good at it. So, hoping to continue that here.”

Medical matters: McKay, McHugh, Archer, Anderson

Lefty Brendan McKay, after several setbacks in his recovery from August 2020 shoulder surgery, returned to game action Friday, working 1-2/3 innings for Double-A Montgomery. That the game didn’t go well — he was charged with five runs on two hits (one a homer), two walks and three wild pitches — was secondary to him getting on the mound and throwing 39 pitches. “It’s a good sign, we’re excited for Brendan,” Cash said.... Veteran reliever Collin McHugh, out since July 22 due to arm fatigue, is set to be activated Saturday or Sunday. … After leaving his Sunday rehab outing with left hip soreness, Chris Archer played catch on Friday and “feels better,” Cash said, with plans for a bullpen session Sunday or Monday and the hope he can resume pitching for Triple-A Durham shortly after. … Reliever Nick Anderson, whose rehab from a spring elbow injury was paused on July 27 after two Florida Complex League outings due to “COVID-related issues,” has returned to action, with plans for a bullpen session Saturday at Tropicana Field. Also throwing for the first time off the mound will be relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, both out with shoulder issues. … Reliever Pete Fairbanks (shoulder) is slated to start playing catch Monday.

Miscellany

Nelson Cruz’s sixth-inning homer was the 439th of his career, tying Paul Konerko for 44th all-time. ... High-A Bowling Green outfielder Grant Witherspoon was named the Rays’ top minor-league hitter for July and lefty Dietrich Enns, recently promoted from Durham, the top pitcher. ... Low-A East Charleston’s Taj Bradley won a second straight league pitcher of the month award, and Riverdogs infielder Brett Wisely and Double-A South Montgomery outfielder Ruben Cardenas got player of the month honors.

• • •

