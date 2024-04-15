Rays top prospect Junior Caminero makes quick return from quad injury

ST. PETERSBURG — Two weeks after suffering a left quad strain and needing help to walk off the field, Junior Caminero was back raking for Triple-A Durham.

The Rays’ top prospect went 2-for-6 with five RBIs Sunday in the Bulls’ 12-9 win over Lehigh Valley. He doubled and homered while playing all nine innings at third base.

Caminero blazed through the minors last season, hitting a combined .324 with a .975 OPS, 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games at High A and Double A. He was called up to the majors following the minor-league season and went 8-for-34 (.235) with a double and a homer in seven games with the Rays.

Ranked among the top three-four prospects in baseball, Caminero is expected to be back in the big leagues at some point this season.

Alexander gives bullpen a break

Tyler Alexander had a chance to relax on the mound Sunday. The left-hander, who threw the bulk of the innings in the Rays’ 9-4 rout of the Giants, came in with the advantage of a two-run lead.

“Scoring a lot of runs early, especially, gives me a little bit longer of a leash, which is nice,” Alexander said. “Because there were a few innings where I gave up a couple of hard-hit balls. So, it’s good to see us score a lot of runs.”

It allowed Alexander, claimed off waivers in November, to settle into his new role as a bulk-innings pitcher. He gave Tampa Bay six innings Sunday, allowing just two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out four.

“I feel like that was his best outing,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He really got us deep into the game when the bullpen was a little beat up.”

The outing was Alexander’s longest since Sept. 25, 2022 with Detroit (against the White Sox) and his longest career relief appearance.

Alexander, missed his normal turn through the rotation while on the bereavement list, felt he finally showed the Rays what he can do. He entered the game with an 8.68 ERA after getting hit hard by the Blue Jays and Rockies.

“I felt like I threw the ball in the zone early and did my best to expand late,” Alexander said. “There were a couple of two-strike hits I gave up, but other than a few pitches ...”

Rosy-colored glasses

Amed Rosario had three hits and two RBIs Sunday, highlighted by a first-inning home run off reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The homer was Rosario’s first of the season and first hit in 12 career at-bats against the former Rays left-hander.

Rosario, signed as a free agent on Feb. 21 as insurance at shortstop, has proven valuable both at the plate and in the field. He is hitting .318 while playing primarily in rightfield as Josh Lowe rehabs a strained oblique.

“It feels like he’s hitting .400,” Cash said. “I know he’s not, but he hits the ball so hard every time he’s in there. He got a hold of a change-up up, and picked us up.”

• • •

