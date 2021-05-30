Rays sweep Phillies, win fifth straight series

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays remained hot Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies before 7,479 fans at Tropicana Field.

Utilizing a two-run homer by Mike Zunino and a solo shot by Brett Phillips (on his 27th birthday), the Rays built a 4-0 lead after five innings. The Phillies scored a pair of sixth-inning runs off left-hander Josh Fleming, the bulk pitcher, but the Rays’ bullpen preserved the advantage while the offense tacked on.

The Rays were opportunistic, scoring all of their runs with two outs. In the past four games, the Rays haven’t trailed and have led at the conclusion of 30 of their last 37 innings (and have been tied after the other seven).

The first-place Rays (34-20), who have the American League’s best record while winning 15 of their last 16 games, swept the two-game mini-series against the Phillies and have won their last five series overall. During the 15-1 streak, the Rays have outscored their opponents 116-53.

The Rays begin a four-game series Monday at the New York Yankees to start a seven-game road trip.

The Rays opened the scoring Sunday with Zunino’s 12th homer, a two-run line-drive shot to leftfield with two outs in the second inning.

A Phillies calamity gave him that opportunity. Austin Meadows, leading off the inning, lifted a high pop foul near the Phillies’ dugout off the third-base line. Third baseman Alec Bohm, in the shift, had a long sprint to reach the ball, then overran it and missed.

With new life, Meadows worked a walk. Joey Wendle prevented a double play by hustling to first on a fielder’s choice. One out later, Zunino went deep.

In the fifth, Phillips picked on a 3-2 offering from Phillies starter Zach Eflin, driving it into the right-field bleachers for a 3-0 advantage.

When Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe followed with two-out singles, the Phillies went to left-hander Ranger Suarez, who was greeted by Ji-Man Choi’s RBI double off the rightfield wall. Meadows walked to load the bases, but Suarez got Wendle on a flyout.

Story continues

Fleming (5-3), who followed opener Collin McHugh with two runners on and two out in the first, encountered his only trouble in the sixth inning.

After Odubel Herrera and Jean Segura opened with singles, then Herrera raced to third on a sacrifice fly, the Rays went to Andrew Kittredge. J.T. Realmuto drove home the Phillies’ first run on a sacrifice fly. Segura then stole second base, a big play because the extra base allowed him to score on Brad Miller’s ground-rule double that hopped over the short fence in leftfield.

The Rays got those two runs back in the seventh. After Arozarena and Meadows walked, Wendle slammed a two-out double to right. Arozarena scored easily, then Meadows slid home following a throwing error by Miller, the Phillies’ right fielder.

The Rays used three more relievers — Jeffrey Springs, Pete Fairbanks and Diego Castillo — to hold the Phillies in check.

Castillo gave up three baserunners in the ninth — two singles and a walk — during a laborious 27-pitch ninth inning and faced the tying run at the plate in Herrera. He got Herrera on a game-ending flyout to center.

