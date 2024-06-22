Rays have a Sunday date with Pirates phenom Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — The Rays will come face-to-face Sunday with baseball’s latest phenom, Pirates fireballer Paul Skenes.

The 22-year-old, who was pitching for LSU last year, has been dazzling since his May 11 debut. He has gone 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA in seven games (with the Pirates winning six), striking out 53 batters in 39-1/3 innings.

More notable, he has thrown 65 pitches of 100 mph or higher, almost twice as many any other major-league starter as part of a five-pitch mix that also includes a splitter, slider, curveball and changeup.

“It’s really good stuff, which is probably the biggest understatement that I can make,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Saturday. “The thing that you will see is you’ll see him have the ability to execute a game plan and go with multiple weapons depending on what’s working, which is really kind of rare for a young pitcher.”

The Rays, who had 684 strikeouts entering play Saturday, are hoping to rise to the challenge.

“I’d like to think so,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Look, he’s super-talented. We’ve seen enough highlights and video of him. He does some stuff that a lot of pitchers can’t do just with the velocity that he features.

“I think it’s really impressive for what a young pitcher he is in the league, how polished he has shown himself (to be). Hopefully, he stays healthy and has a tremendous career, but hopefully we have good at-bats against him (Sunday).”

More on Skenes

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot had an early look, as his younger brother Kyle, who plays for Butler University (as Ryan did) faced Skenes in a March 2023 game at LSU. It went about as expected, with Skenes striking out 13 of the 19 batters he faced over six innings, allowing one hit.

“That was like the first time I really watched (Skenes),” Pepiot said. “My brother smoked a line drive right at the leftfielder one time, and at that time it was like seven out of eight (strikeouts) for him. So I was like, ‘Oh, my brother hit the ball, nobody else did.’”

Kyle’s scouting report? “He just said (Skenes’ fastball) was very, very firm,” Ryan relayed. “Like, you just step and your foot goes down and the ball is in the glove. So, he’s like, I had to start early, and then he threw me a slider and I swung 10 feet ahead of it.”

Special visits

Rays president Brian Auld and vice president Stephen Thomas led a contingent of St. Petersburg community leaders, including Mayor Ken Welch, on a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for Thursday’s major-league game at historic Rickwood Field. … The Rays brought around 60 corporate partners to Pittsburgh for the Friday and Saturday games, plus some meet-and-greets with staff and players.

Miscellany

Amed Rosario was hit on the helmet, and apparently the side of his face, by a 99.6 mph fastball from the Pirates’ Jared Jones in the first inning Saturday. Rosario went to the ground and was attended to immediately, walking off the field with a towel covering part of his face. He was replaced by Richie Palacios. ... Yandy Diaz entered play Saturday with a career-best 23-game on-base streak, as well as a 14-game hitting streak, matching Rosario for the longest by a Ray this season. … Isaac Paredes was not in the lineup Saturday. ... Aaron Civale will start for the Rays on Sunday, coming off what ended up a rough outing in Minnesota. He worked three scoreless innings and then gave up four runs in the fourth. ... Pete Fairbanks exchanged jerseys and took a photo after Friday’s game with former Rays teammate and fellow St. Louis-area product Josh Fleming, currently in the Pirates bullpen.

• • •

