Rays stymie Red Sox, take 2 of 3 in crucial series

Aug. 13—The Red Sox had a golden opportunity to gain ground on the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, but couldn't capitalize on their momentum from Wednesday's blowout win. The Rays seized control in the later innings of Thursday's series finale to win 8-1 and now leave town with a five game lead in the AL East.

1. Punchless again

Whatever breakthroughs the Red Sox made at the plate on Wednesday, they didn't carry over to the next game. After putting up 20 runs on 19 hits the other night, Boston only managed one run on two hits in the finale. Boston's only run came courtesy of an RBI double by Rafael Devers to score Kiké Hernández in the fourth inning.

Nobody in the Red Sox lineup was particularly impressive, but the bottom of the order was particularly abysmal. Marwin Gonzalez and Franchy Cordero combined to go 0 for 6 with five strikeouts, and Cordero had strikeouts to end the inning in all three of his trips to the plate.

2. Houck impresses

The obvious bright spot from Thursday was starter Tanner Houck. For the first two times through the order the rookie was dominant, striking out eight while drawing 18 whiffs on a mix of fastballs (mid-90s), sliders, sinkers and splitters.

He ran into trouble the third time through, however, giving up a single, a two-run home run and a double to start the sixth. He finished with four runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks through 5-plus innings.

Houck will now return to Triple-A to open up a roster spot before his next start, but he'll be back with the big club to pitch in next Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

3. Bullpen troubles continue

Particularly worrisome for the Red Sox was the bullpen's continued struggles. Following Houck's departure, four relievers came on to finish the game and combined to allow four runs on three hits and five walks. Dating back to Sunday the Red Sox bullpen has now allowed 22 runs in its last 12.2 innings while allowing 21 hits, 17 walks and four home runs.

4. Schwarber getting close

The good news for Boston is that newly acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber may be almost ready to return.

Schwarber, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain and groin tightness, made his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. Schwarber started at designated hitter and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said they hope to have Schwarber in the big league lineup "sooner rather than later."

5. A breather, finally

Boston has faced one of the toughest schedules in baseball over the past month and a half, playing 26 of its last 29 games against teams with winning records. The Red Sox will finally get a break when the Baltimore Orioles (38-75) come to Fenway Park for a three-game series this weekend. Boston will open the set Friday at 7:10 p.m.

