Rays’ Streak Ends Despite Rich Hill’s Effort

Rich Hill authored one of the most dominant performances of his legendary career on Tuesday evening, recording a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Rays' epic 11-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Royals. The 41-year-old southpaw retired nine consecutive batters to open the game and didn’t allow a hit until Carlos Santana clobbered a 447-foot solo shot to center field -- his 10th long ball of the season -- in the fourth inning. He ran into some trouble in the sixth inning, surrendering back-to-back hits to Cam Gallagher and Whit Merrifield, before surrendering an RBI single to Salvador Perez, which wound up being the difference in the low scoring affair. Despite being on the hook for the loss, it was an incredible effort. He generated an absurd 27 swinging strikes -- the highest single-start total of his lengthy career -- and also finished with a sublime 46 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs). He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in five consecutive starts, dating back to April 26, and will carry a solid 3.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58/17 K/BB ratio across 52 innings (10 starts) into a road tilt against the Yankees on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ lineup got a much-needed spark on Tuesday evening with the return of dynamic shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who doubled twice in his season debut against the Rays. The 25-year-old speedster doubled off lefty Rich Hill with two outs in the fifth inning and also doubled against hard-throwing righty Pete Fairbanks in the ninth inning. It seemed like it could potentially take him a few games to get fully up to speed at the plate after missing nearly two months to open the 2021 campaign due to an oblique injury, but he showed zero signs of rust in his highly-anticipated season debut. He’s unquestionably one of the most electrifying players in the entire fantasy landscape, and still has a realistic shot to lead the majors in stolen bases, if he stays moderately healthy, over the final four months of the season.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Jacob deGrom vs. Rockies

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

44% CSW, 12 swinging strikes

As expected, deGrom dominated the Rockies in his return from the injured list after missing two weeks due to a side injury. The hard-throwing 32-year-old righty touched triple digits on several occasions, generated 12 swinging strikes, and also finished with a season-best 44 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs). An opposite-field solo shot by Ryan McMahon in the second inning represented the lone tally against him as he needed only 63 pitches to navigate five frames. In case fantasy managers needed further proof that everything is back to normal, deGrom also received his customary one run of support from an injury-depleted Mets’ lineup and was forced to settle for a no-decision. He’ll carry a surreal 0.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 74/7 K/BB ratio over 45 innings into a home matchup against the Braves on Sunday.

Kevin Gausman vs. Diamondbacks

5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

38% CSW, 21 swinging strikes

Gausman induced a season-best 21 swinging strikes and scattered seven base runners over five shutout frames on Tuesday evening against the Diamondbacks. It wasn’t a particularly long outing, but the 30-year-old righty was completely overpowering, as evidenced by a 38 percent CSW, and fell just shy of notching his third double-digit strikeout effort of the year. He’s blossomed into a certifiable fantasy ace over the last two years in San Francisco, posting a microscopic 1.53 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 76/16 K/BB ratio over 64 2/3 innings (10 starts) this season. He’s lined up to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Max Scherzer vs. Reds

7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

29% CSW, 21 swinging strikes

Scherzer fell one strikeout shy of recording his third double-digit punchout performance of the 2021 campaign. He allowed only five hits, including solo homers to Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Farmer, issued one walk and was saddled with a tough-luck loss. The 36-year-old righty owns a 2.27 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 85/13 K/BB ratio over 63 1/3 innings (10 starts) this season. He’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Brewers at home on Sunday.

Hitters with an EDGE

Joc Pederson vs. Pirates

3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Pederson welcomed Pirates’ rookie righty Cody Ponce to the big leagues by homering off him in the third and fifth innings, respectively. It was his first multi-homer effort since last August with the Dodgers. He also added a two-out double in the ninth inning off closer Richard Rodriguez. The 29-year-old outfielder was one of the hottest hitters in the Cactus League during spring training and proceeded to hit .137 across 16 games in April before being sidelined for nearly two weeks due to wrist tendinitis. He’s gone on an offensive tear since returning in early May, hitting .370 (24-for-65) over 17 games since May 4. He’s still striking out at a healthy clip, but he’s a proven righty-masher who offers some appeal for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues, or shallower five-outfielder formats.

Jose Abreu vs. Cardinals

2-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI

Abreu put the White Sox on the board with an RBI ground out in the opening frame, slugged a two-run homer to left field -- his 10th round-tripper of the season -- off Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning and also added an RBI single versus righty reliever Junior Fernandez in the sixth inning. Despite a slow start at the dish in April, the 34-year-old veteran first baseman is now up to 39 RBI, and is rapidly closing in on the major league-lead this season.

Rob Refsnyder vs. Orioles

3-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI

Refsnyder kicked off an impressive three-hit effort with an RBI double off righty Dean Kremer in the second inning and also added a solo shot to right-center field -- his second long ball of the season -- off lefty Keegan Akin in the eighth inning. The 30-year-old outfielder has torn the cover off the ball since being called up earlier this month, hitting .438/.472/.719 with eight runs scored, two homers and seven RBI across 36 plate appearances. It's an extremely small sample size, but he's worthy of a roster spot for fantasy managers in AL-only formats.

Closing Time

Liam Hendriks vs. Cardinals

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (10th save)

Hendriks was summoned to protect a five-run lead after lefty Garrett Crochet failed to record an out and loaded the bases in the ninth inning on Tuesday night. He proceeded to strike out Lane Thomas, Max Moroff and Tommy Edman in succession, stranding all three inherited runners and preserving the victory. The 32-year-old righty owns a 2.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31/3 K/BB ratio over 19 innings this season. He’s still among the best closers in baseball.

Craig Kimbrel vs. Pirates

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (10th save)

Kimbrel didn’t make this one easy, giving up a leadoff double to Cole Tucker, which put the tying run in scoring position, but he managed to retire the next three batters in order to end the contest. The 32-year-old veteran stopper has allowed only two earned runs over 20 innings of work this season.

Hector Neris vs. Marlins

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (8th save)

Neris coughed up a two-out single to Garrett Cooper, but settled down to retire Corey Dickerson on a fly ball to center field, preserving a two-run lead to net his eighth save of the year. The 31-year-old righty appears to be firmly entrenched as the Phillies’ primary closer and has now reeled off six consecutive scoreless appearances since May 11.

James Karinchak vs. Tigers

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (6th save)

Karinchak got the call for the Indians on Tuesday and appears to be locked in a committee situation with fellow righty Emmanuel Clase. It was a shaky outing, but an encouraging bounce-back performance from the hard-throwing 25-year-old righty after he served up a go-ahead, three-run homer in extra-innings against the Twins on Sunday.

Edwin Diaz vs. Rockies

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (8th save)

Diaz had little trouble mowing down the heart of the Rockies’ lineup on Tuesday evening, working around a one-out walk to C.J. Cron by striking out Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rogers to preserve a two-run lead for the Mets. The 27-year-old righty has been prone to the occasional homer, especially in non-save situations, but he remains an upper-echelon fantasy stopper.

Lucas Sims vs. Nationals

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (2nd save)

Save chances don’t get much easier than this one as Sims was called upon to record the final out of the Reds’ one-run win over the Nationals. Lefty Amir Garrett served up a solo homer to Josh Bell, but managed to record the first two outs of the frame before giving way to Sims, who got Starlin Castro to ground out to third base to end the low-scoring affair. The Reds’ bullpen remains an absolute quagmire for fantasy owners as Sims, Garrett and Tejay Antone all remain in the mix moving forward.

Kyle Zimmer vs. Rays

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (2nd save)

Zimmer took over on the mound to guard a one-run lead in the ninth inning, facing pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena, after lefty Jake Brentz retired Joey Wendle to open the frame. He lost a seven-pitch battle, handing out a free pass to Arozarena, before getting Francisco Mejía to ground into a game-ending double play. It's a bit surprising that Josh Staumont, who hasn't pitched since Saturday, wasn't summoned to protect a one-run lead in this one, but Zimmer has been extremely effective, posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16/6 K/BB ratio over 17 innings. He’s worthy of a speculative roster spot for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

Will Smith vs. Red Sox

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (8th save)

Smith got the call to ice a two-run lead in the ninth inning and needed only 14 pitches (nine strikes) to end the low-scoring affair. He got Xander Bogaerts to fly out before whiffing Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez to end it. The 31-year-old lefty is a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season.

Taylor Rogers vs. Orioles

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (3rd save)

Rogers recorded the final four outs of the Twins' victory over the Orioles after being summoned to protect a three-run lead against the heart of the Orioles' lineup after righty Hansel Robles spun a perfect seventh inning, and former stopper Alex Colome served up a solo homer in the eighth inning. The 30-year-old southpaw got the final out of the eighth inning and proceeded to retire Freddy Galvis and Trey Mancini in the ninth inning before a fielding error allowed Anthony Santander to reach base safely. He issued a two-out walk to DJ Stewart, but got Maikel Franco to ground out to end it. Based on recent usage, it'll be a mix of Rogers and Robles in the ninth inning for Minnesota moving forward.

Rafael Montero vs. Athletics

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (6th save)

With Kendall Graveman sidelined due to injury, Montero has resumed closing duties for the Mariners, and managed to get the job done against the Athletics, guarding a one-run lead on Tuesday evening. He gave up back-to-back hits with two outs in the ninth inning, but got Seth Brown to ground out to end the contest. He’s an extremely risky fantasy option, but he should be able to collect a handful of saves until Graveman is ready to return at some point later this season.

EDGE Priority Pickup

Alek Manoah, SP, Blue Jays

The case for Manoah as a viable mixed-league option is pretty straightforward. The 11th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft checks all of the boxes for a future upper-echelon fantasy starter, thanks to elite strikeout potential and pinpoint control. He boasts a gigantic frame, which naturally lends itself to upper-90’s fastball velocity, and also possesses a plus slider. He’s been able to overpower minor-league hitters with that two-pitch mix, especially as his secondary offerings continue to improve, and was absolutely electric versus big leaguers in spring training as well. It’s unclear whether he’s up for good as a full-fledged member of the Blue Jays starting rotation, but he’s certainly worthy of a roster spot in all fantasy formats moving forward. He’s the type of power pitcher that can make an immediate impact for fantasy managers.

-- BONUS --

Vladimir Gutierrez, SP, Reds

Gutierrez is expected to be called up to make his major-league debut on Friday against the Cubs. The 25-year-old righty served an 80-game suspension last June after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, but has been extremely impressive so far this season, posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 21/7 K/BB ratio across 17 innings (three starts) at Triple-A Louisville. He’s worthy of a speculative roster spot for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats.

Wednesday’s Matchup of the Day

Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) vs. Domingo German (Yankees) - 7:05 PM ET

Manoah will be making his highly-anticipated major-league debut. The hard-throwing 23-year-old right-hander recorded eye-popping numbers during his brief stint at Triple-A Buffalo to open the 2021 campaign, allowing one run on seven hits with a sublime 27/3 K/BB ratio across 18 innings over three starts. Meanwhile, the Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball and will counter with righty Domingo German, who has compiled a microscopic 1.93 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35/6 K/BB ratio across 37 1/3 innings (six starts) since April 22.

American League Quick Hits: Corey Kluber was pulled after three innings from his start Tuesday night against the Blue Jays due to right shoulder tightness and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday … Shohei Ohtani is set to make his next start Thursday at Oakland … Nelson Cruz (wrist) was absent from the Twins’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Orioles … Giancarlo Stanton (quad) ran the bases and hit on Tuesday … Rangers placed Kyle Gibson on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain … Indians placed Zach Plesac on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb … Max Kepler (hamstring) returned to the Twins’ lineup on Tuesday … Michael Brantley was held out of the Astros' starting lineup Tuesday due to general leg soreness … Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the paternity list … Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that the team’s closer role might be "a mixed bag" moving forward … Ryan Mountcastle left Tuesday night's game against the Twins due to an apparent hand injury … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clobbered his major league-leading 16th homer in the Blue Jays’ win over the Yankees … Shohei Ohtani slugged his 15th round-tripper of the season and Jared Walsh went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI in the Angels’ lopsided win over the Rangers … Adolis Garcia crushed a two-run homer -- his 15th round-tripper of the season -- in the Rangers’ loss to the Angels … Alex Bregman homered in the Astros’ loss to the Dodgers … Jordan Luplow and Cesar Hernandez went deep in the Indians’ win over the Tigers … Cedric Mullins went 2-for-5 with two RBI in the Orioles’ loss to the Twins … J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Mariners’ win over the Athletics … Lucas Giolito was charged with two runs (one earned) over six innings to pick up a win over the Cardinals … Aaron Civale yielded one run over eight innings to pick up a win over the Tigers … Steven Matz struck out a season-high 10 batters over 6 2/3 innings in a win over the Yankees … Jose Berrios recorded seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 frames in a win over the Orioles … Tarik Skubal posted nine strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Indians … Zack Greinke coughed up four runs over six frames in a loss to the Dodgers … Jorge Polanco (ankle) homered on Tuesday in his return to the Twins' starting lineup after missing four consecutive starts due to soreness in his surgically-repaired right ankle … Jose Iglesias was pulled from Tuesday night's game against the Rangers due to a left hamstring cramp … David Dahl is being evaluated for soreness in his rib cage area … Yusei Kikuchi (back) played catch without any issues on Tuesday … Triston McKenzie will be called up to make a spot start Wednesday versus the Tigers … Red Sox activated Christian Arroyo from the 10-day injured list … David Phelps underwent season-ending surgery Monday for a significant strain of his right lat … A.J. Puk (biceps) made another rehab appearance Tuesday night with Triple-A Las Vegas … Zack Britton (elbow) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Somerset.

National League Quick Hits: Jazz Chisholm left Tuesday night's game against the Phillies due to an apparent lower leg injury and has been diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain … Marcell Ozuna was pulled from Tuesday night's game against the Red Sox after he dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand … Nico Hoerner exited Tuesday night's game against the Pirates due to a left hamstring strain … Noah Syndergaard (elbow) lasted just one inning on Tuesday in his second rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie. The 28-year-old righty, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, had been scheduled to go at least four innings, but was pulled early for precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness. He’s expected to undergo an MRI … Phillies placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm contusion. The 28-year-old slugger is expected to be sidelined until early June … Manny Machado (shoulder) remained out for Tuesday’s game against the Brewers. The 28-year-old third baseman has been sidelined for nearly a week due to tightness in his right shoulder … Willson Contreras (wrist) was held out of the Cubs’ lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates … Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBI in the Giants’ blowout win over the Diamondbacks … Ryan McMahon hit his 13th homer of the year in the Rockies’ loss to the Mets … Rhys Hoskins swatted a two-run homer -- his 10th round-tripper of the season -- lifting the Phillies past the Marlins … Jurickson Profar went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base in the Padres’ lopsided win over the Brewers … Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the Dodgers’ win over the Astros … Josh Bell went deep in the Nationals’ loss to the Reds … Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Farmer left the yard in the Reds’ win over the Nationals … Clayton Kershaw yielded one run over 7 2/3 innings on Tuesday in a win over the Astros … Charlie Morton was charged with one run (zero earned) and struck out nine batters over seven innings in a win over the Red Sox … Vince Velasquez fired six scoreless frames to pick up a win against the Marlins … Jake Arrieta struck out seven batters over five innings in a win over the Pirates … Sandy Alcantara yielded two runs over eight innings in a loss to the Phillies … Tyler Mahle scattered three hits over 5 1/3 shutout frames in a win over the Nationals … Joe Musgrove fired 4 2/3 scoreless frames on Tuesday in a no-decision against the Brewers … Corbin Burnes yielded four runs over six innings on Tuesday in a loss to the Padres … Corbin Martin was lit up for six runs over four innings in a loss to the Giants … Mookie Betts (shoulder) walked twice and picked up an RBI in his return to the Dodgers' starting lineup on Tuesday. The 28-year-old outfielder sat out Sunday’s series finale against the Giants due to mild shoulder soreness … Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that Drew Pomeranz experienced some tightness in his left lat while facing hitters this past weekend … Giants manager Gabe Kapler confirmed late Tuesday that Brandon Belt is dealing with renewed left side discomfort … Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he's hopeful Harrison Bader (rib) won't be out much longer than 10 days. He also added that Johan Oviedo will start on Friday against the Diamondbacks … J.D. Davis (finger, neck) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment to undergo additional treatment … Taijuan Walker (side) is expected to return to the Mets' rotation without making a rehab start … Logan Webb (shoulder) played catch twice over the weekend … Brusdar Graterol (forearm) threw another successful bullpen session on Tuesday … Marlins placed Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation … Diamondbacks placed Taylor Widener on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain … Mets acquired outfielder Billy McKinney from the Brewers for lefty Pedro Quintana … Brewers claimed infielder Jake Hager off waivers from the Mets.