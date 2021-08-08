Rays still don’t have Randy Arozarena, or much info on why not

BALTIMORE — The Rays were without hot-hitting outfielder Randy Arozarena again Saturday, and likely will be without him for Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles.

Arozarena remains on the COVID-19-related injured list for “close contact.” The team didn’t provide any details.

“No update,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I’m sorry, I just can’t provide much more other than he’s still on that COVID IL due to a close contact. And we’re just going to continue to take it day to day.”

Arozarena, who had COVID-19 in July 2020, is not considered at risk of being infected again. He has tested negative in the past few days and has not exhibited any symptoms. He did not travel with the team Thursday to Baltimore.

Cash said he and other team officials have been in contact with Arozarena. “We’ve all kind of spoken with him and texted him and communicated with him, and he seems to be in a good spot,” Cash said.

The Rays play a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday, then are off Monday, so it would seem the soonest Arozarena would return would be for Tuesday’s game in Boston.

The Rays did okay Friday without Arozarena, who had been a two-week tear, beating the Orioles 10-6.

“That’s what they do; this team, this group, this offense has performed really, really well,” Cash said. “...And Randy is a big part of it. And we know how big he is and when he’s not there. It means a lot that we’ve got other guys that can really contribute in big ways.”

Kiermaier leaves game due to knee issue

Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier left Saturday’s game in the third inning for precautionary reasons due to right knee soreness, according to the team. Kiermaier, who reached base four times Friday, knocked in the Rays’ second run in the second inning Saturday with a bouncer to first, scoring Joey Wendle. He was replaced in the field for the bottom of the third inning by Brett Phillips. The Rays had Austin Meadows in leftfield and Manuel Margot in right to start the game.

Medical matters: Anderson, Archer, McKay

Idled for 10 days due to COVID-related reasons, reliever Nick Anderson looked good in a bullpen session at Tropicana Field on Saturday, Cash said, and he will return to game action Monday with the Florida Complex League team. Anderson has been out since spring training with an elbow injury. … Chris Archer, out since April with a forearm issue, then set back last week with hip soreness, will throw a bullpen session Monday with the potential to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham Wednesday or Thursday. … Cash said lefty Brendan McKay, working back from August 2020 shoulder surgery, felt good coming out of his Friday start for Double-A Montgomery. .. Relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, out with shoulder soreness, also felt good after bullpens, Cash said.

Miscellany

⋅ First pitch Saturday was slated for 7:20 p.m. due to an onfield Orioles Hall of Fame ceremony and didn’t take place until 7:32.

⋅ The Rays had a franchise, single-day record 16 players on the injured list Friday; reliever Collin McHugh was reinstated Saturday.

⋅ Newcomer Jordan Luplow on his first experience with the Rays’ boisterous clubhouse victory celebration: “It took me by surprise, that’s for sure. It was very interesting, very cool.”

