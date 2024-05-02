Rays’ Sternberg, minority partners reach settlement in ownership lawsuit

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg and a group of the team’s minority partners say they’ve reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit over team control, revenues and financial records.

Attorneys for both sides last week filed a motion to stay further action on the case pending completion of the settlement by mid-August. in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court Judge Amy Williams granted the motion on April 25.

“We are pleased that it has been resolved, and we expect it will be finalized this summer,” the team said in a statement shared by a spokesperson.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the motion.

The suit was first filed in 2021 by a group of five minority Rays owners — Robert Kleinert, Gary Markel, the MacDougald Family Limited Partnership, Stephen M. Waters, a trust bearing Waters’ name — who alleged that Sternberg had engaged in a fraudulent and “relentless scheme” to consolidate team control, withhold details about the team’s income and secretly negotiate a plan to have the team play half its games in Montreal.

The minority owners, who collectively own less than 10% of the team, sought access to the team’s financial records and to have Sternberg removed as a general partner.

In 2022, Williams ruled that per the team’s original partnership pact, most of the minority owners’ charges should be settled via arbitration, though she allowed one case to move forward in court. The partners appealed, and in September, a judge with the 2nd District Court of Appeal sided with them, saying the charges didn’t fall within the scope of the partnership agreement’s arbitration provision. In February, Williams ordered Sternberg’s team to respond by March 26, and later April 29.

The minority partners’ latest motion says the parties expect to come to a settlement by Aug. 13.

This is a developing story. Check Tampabay.com for updates.