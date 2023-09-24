Rays take a step back with loss to Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG — Coming off Saturday’s thrilling walkoff win, the Rays were hoping to take another step forward Sunday in their quest for the division title while also building momentum for the playoffs.

But instead they made several missteps, most notably on the bases, in losing 9-5 to the Blue Jays.

Of potentially greater consequence, team MVP Yandy Diaz walked gingerly off the field in being removed after the second inning due to what the team said was right hamstring tightness.

The loss dropped the Rays to 95-62 and two games behind the American League East-leading Orioles, who were playing later at Cleveland and hold the tiebreaker. The Rays have only five regular-season games left to make up ground.

The Rays grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning Sunday, when four of their first five hitters rapped singles off Jays lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi. Diaz and Harold Ramirez got them started, then after Curtis Mead struck out, Isaac Paredes and rookie Junior Caminero delivered.

But rookie starter Taj Bradley couldn’t hold the lead, allowing five runs in the second, all after getting the first two Jays out. A walk, a Daulton Varsho double and a Whit Merrifield single got them two runs. Ex-Ray Kevin Kiermaier followed with a single.

Then came the first Rays misstep, as Manuel Margot chased George Springer’s fly ball to deep centerfield and jumped at the wall but couldn’t make the catch. As the ball caromed, Springer raced around the bases for a three-run, inside-the-park home run.

The Rays had chances to get some runs right back. But after Ramirez led off the third with a single, Mead laced a ball deep to rightfield. But when it struck the wall rather than go over he got caught on the way to second and was thrown out.

Then Ramirez failed to tag up on a Paredes liner to rightfield that Springer made a diving catch of.

The Rays rallied for one in the fourth when Josh Lowe doubled and Taylor Walls singled with two outs. Osleivis Basabe, who replaced Diaz, followed with a single. But with Ramirez, one of their best contact hitters at the plate, Basabe wandered too far off first base and got picked off by catcher Alejandro Kirk.

The Jays added a run in the sixth on a Vlad Guerrero homer. The Rays got to within 6-5 in the seventh when Ramirez singled and, after Mead’s fielder’s choice grounder, Paredes hit a two-run homer, giving him 30 on the season, and 95 RBIs.

The Jays added on with runs in the eighth and ninth, including the 20th homer of the season by shortstop Bo Bichette, the Lakewood High product.

