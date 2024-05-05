Rays starter Ryan Pepiot departs with leg bruise after getting hit by 107.5 mph line drive

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers to the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in the second inning of Sunday's game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by Starling Marte.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound.

Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December in a trade where the Rays sent ace Tyler Glasnow to the National League club.

The right-hander was charged with three runs and three hits over two-plus innings. He went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA over his previous three starts.

