Rays square off against the Rangers in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (3-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-3)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay went 99-63 overall and 53-28 at home last season. The Rays slugged .445 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

Texas went 90-72 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.29 ERA while averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rangers: Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.