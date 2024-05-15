Rays squander several chances to win, fall to Red Sox in 12 innings

BOSTON — The Rays had several chances to win Tuesday’s game and failed to take advantage.

As a result, they lost in the 12th inning, 5-4 to the Red Sox.

Romy Gonzalez singled in the winning run off Manuel Rodriguez with no outs in the 12th, scoring Connor Wong, the runner placed at second. The Rays walked Tyler O’Neill intentionally to start the inning.

The Rays dropped back under .500 at 21-22.

The Rays took the lead in the top of the 11th when Randy Arozarena scored on a two-out throwing error by Boston shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, then made a mess in allowing the Sox to tie it in the bottom and were fortunate it didn’t end there.

With Boston’s tying run on third with one out after a bunt, Rodriguez walked Jarren Duran.

Things got worse from there. Rodriguez fielded a comebacker by Rob Refsnyder and looked to throw to second to start a game-ending double play, but neither shortstop Amed Rosario nor second baseman Richie Palacios was on the bag. Rodriguez then looked to home but opted for the sure out at first as the Sox tied it.

Rodriguez hit Wong but kept the score tied by getting Rafael Devers to ground out.

The Rays got a few things accomplished earlier in the game, as Aaron Civale worked through the fifth inning for the first time in a month and Josh Lowe hit his first homer of the season.

Ben Rortvedt was the runner on second when the Rays started the 11th, and he moved to third on Yandy Diaz’s ground out. Rortvedt got in a rundown when Arozarena grounded to third and was hung up enough before being tagged out for Arozarena to get to second. After Lowe was intentionally walked, Isaac Paredes hit a slow grounder to short. Rafaela bounced the throw past first, and Arozarena scored.

The Rays grabbed a first-inning lead for the second straight night at Fenway as Lowe hit a two-out solo homer off Nick Pivetta.

Civale, who grew up in Connecticut, attended Northeastern University and lives in the Boston area, had pitched at Fenway once in a 2015 college tournament. But he never did so as a pro while spending parts of the past five seasons in the majors with Cleveland and Tampa Bay. Either his turn to start didn’t come up or he was injured.

He also pitched against the Red Sox, between exhibition and regular-season play, in four other venues.

Civale held the lead until the fourth, when the Sox got two singles (around a fielder’s choice on a popup Amed Rosario missed) and a double by Dominic Smith, who joined them May 1 after a stint with the Rays’ Triple-A Durham team.

With one out in the fifth, Civale allowed a homer to No. 9 hitter Rafaela that extended Boston’s lead to 3-1, then got the next two out.

But the Rays rallied in the sixth to get even, and end Pivetta’s night. Arozarena blasted a ball over the Green Monster — estimated at 106.5 mph off his bat and carrying 400 feet — on Pivetta’s 81st and final pitch.

Lowe greeted reliever Justin Slaten with a double off the wall, then scored on a bloop single by Paredes. With the score tied 3-3, Cash then went to the bullpen.

