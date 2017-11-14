Rays sign Vidal Nuno to a minor league deal

Baseball America’s Matt Eddy reports that the Rays have signed pitcher Vidal Nuno to a minor league deal.

Nuno, 30, made 12 relief appearances for the Orioles last season and did not fare well. He allowed 17 runs (all earned) on 23 hits and 10 walks with 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. The lefty also spent time with Triple-A Norfolk with unimpressive results.

It never hurts to have pitching depth and Nuno will cost the Rays next to nothing. It seems likely he makes the Opening Day roster but you never know.

