Rays show some offensive spark to beat Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Manager Kevin Cash has been talking for a few days about the Rays offense, about the need to find ways to create opportunities in more innings, rather than just post a few big ones, and to be more relentless on the attack.

They showed some signs of that Tuesday night, scoring in four innings, while threatening in a couple others, on the way to a 6-4 win over the Angels that got them back to even for the season at 6-6.

Jose Siri and Jose Caballero factored in several rallies and Isaac Paredes homered — of course to leftfield — to spark the attack as eight different players had hits. Aaron Civale worked five innings, and four relievers covered the other four, Pete Fairbanks getting the final out with two on and Mike Trout on deck.

“I think we needed a game like that where it’s kind of complete from top to bottom,” Cash said. “And then one through nine innings, it felt like we were putting pressure on them a little bit. We had some quiet innings (Monday) night, glad we were able to rebound.”

Now the next step will be to get on a roll, as they’ve yet to win, or lose, more than two in a row.

“Nobody’s firing on all cylinders right now. I don’t know the exact reason why,” Cash said. “Sometimes you’ve got to grind through it a little bit. Grind your at-bats, grind your pitches. Felt like we did that (Tuesday).”

After being shut out into the ninth Monday, and then scoring on a double-play grounder, the Rays made the rare-for-Cash move of starting the exact same lineup of all right-handers for a second straight day.

The game didn’t start well, as the Rays were behind 2-0 quickly. Civale got one out, then allowed a single to Mickey Moniak and a homer to Trout, his sixth of the young season and third in three games.

“Obviously left that pitch too much heart of the plate and (Trout) is going to do some damage when you do that,” Civale said. “But other than that, (my) approach was pretty good. Felt like I was attacking throughout the game and (catcher Rene) Pinto and I continued to work together and communicate, and just felt like we fell into a groove after that first.

“The offense came right right back and picked me up right after that. It’s always huge. You give up runs and then your offense comes out and scores some runs, it’s a good momentum shift.”

The Rays did come right back to tie.

Mead drew a leadoff walk from lefty Patrick Sandoval, and Jose Siri followed with a drive off the centerfield wall. Mead came all the way around and, after first looking like he would slide feet first and then switching to headfirst, was initially called out. But the Rays challenged the call and got their first reversal of the season.

“I changed my mind, so it was a last-minute split decision,” Mead said. “I was obviously happy it went to replay to get it overturned, but I wasn’t thrilled watching it.”

Cash praised third-base coach Brady Williams for sending Mead, then added: “We’re going to try to get him to pick one when he’s coming around third base and stick with it.”

Siri moved up on a wild pitch, then scored on a single by Caballero, who has reached base in all 10 games he has played.

The Rays took a lead with two in the fourth, with Siri and Caballero again sparking the rally. Siri drew a leadoff walk, his team-high-matching seventh, and went to second on a balk. Caballero followed with an RBI double. With two outs, Harold Ramirez blooped a ball that dropped in — initially scored an error then changed to a hit — to score Caballero.

“We came ready to compete and put up some runs and the whole lineup did their job,” Caballero said.

Civale, off to a strong start in his first full season with the Rays, didn’t allow much else, just an unearned run in the fourth after an error by Caballero at shortstop that cut the lead to 4-3, and kept it there. For the day, he allowed the three runs (two earned) over five innings, on four hits and a walk, throwing 78 pitches (53 strikes).

“He settled in and really limited damage,” Cash said.

As the offense added on, getting a homer from Paredes in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth from Ramirez (who knocked in Caballero after his third hit of the night and fifth steal of the season), the Rays opted for a bullpen parade,

They used Phil Maton, Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Fairbanks — all of whom had rough moments in the Rockies series — for an inning each.

This was the first time Fairbanks pitched since his Friday mess in Denver, when he walked three straight and Adam gave up a walkoff grand slam.

Tuesday, Fairbanks allowed a leadoff single to Aaron Hicks, then struck out Nolan Schanuel and got Logan O’Hoppe to fly to center. He allowed a Luis Rengifo single that made it 6-4, then walked Anthony Rendon before striking out Miguel Sano — with Trout on deck — to end it and log his first save.

“The way the bullpen performed in Colorado, they need to feel good about themselves,” Cash said. “Getting some results, walking off the mound, putting up a zero goes a long way. And just hopefully that continues.”

You could say that about a lot of the Rays.

