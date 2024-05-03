Rays shake up roster before homestand against Mets, White Sox, Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays called up catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A Durham and activated outfielder Jonny DeLuca off the injured list Friday afternoon, before their series-opening game against the Mets at Tropicana Field.

Catcher Rene Pinto and utility player Niko Goodrum were optioned to Durham. To create room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Colby White was designated for assignment.

Jackson was hitting .282 with seven home runs in Triple A. Pinto, who the Rays went into the season believing would be their everyday catcher, was hitting only .214 and lost time to Ben Rortvedt over the last few weeks. Rortvedt, acquired from the Yankees the day before the season started, is hitting .333.

DeLuca was acquired along with Ryan Pepiot from the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade. He suffered a broken right hand during the Rays’ series in the Dominican Republic.

