Rays shake up batting order but still lose to Tarik Skubal, Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays shook up their lineup Monday night, looking to get their big bats going. It did not work against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The Detroit left-hander threw six scoreless innings, and Tampa Bay’s struggling bats could not catch up against the best bullpen in baseball, falling 7-1 in front of an announced 13,522 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (12-12) dropped their second straight game, losing back to back for only the second time this season. The Tigers (13-10) won their second straight.

Coming off a 107-pitch start Wednesday against the Angels, Zack Littell allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits over six innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Littell, who allowed just one home run in his first four starts of the season, gave up two Monday. In the first inning, he threw two straight sinkers to Mark Canha, who crushed the second for his fourth home run. In the sixth, Parker Meadows hammered a slider for his second homer.

Three of the other four runs Littell was charged with came with some help from his defense. In the second, Javier Baez scored when Yandy Diaz couldn’t hold on to Jose Caballero’s one-hop throw and did not recover quickly enough as the Tigers shortstop turned around third and headed for home. In the fifth, Baez scored on another Caballero throwing error.

That was too much against Skubal, who scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out nine.

The Rays, who have been scrapping in an attempt to find runs, tried shaking up their lineup.

Amed Rosario hit leadoff for the first time this season. Diaz, who has hit leadoff for the majority of his career, moved to the No. 2 spot. Randy Arozarena batted in the cleanup spot for the first time this season.

“I don’t have a good reason other than to see if we can shake things up a little bit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Separate Yandy and Randy, see if we can get them, you know, hitting with some guys on base. I mean, ‘Rosy’ has been right in the thick of everything, and I think it’s a pretty easy case to make that we want him up there as many times as possible.”

Caballero hit his second home run of the season off right-handed reliever Shelby Miller in the eighth inning.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a leadoff single in the first. He also beat out a ground ball to third for another multi-hit game.

That was all the offense the Rays could manage.

Diaz had a hard-hit, line-drive single to go 1-for-4. He has only five extra base hits this season and has not homered since leading off the season with a solo home run. After winning the American League batting title with a .330 average last season, he is hitting just .222 this season.

Arozarena went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. to drop to .149. Only three qualified big-league batters — Carlos Santana, Joey Gallo and Nolan Jones — have lower averages.

