Rays’ Ryan Pepiot returns to scene of special memory in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ryan Pepiot cherishes every memory of his previous start at Pittsburgh’s picturesque PNC Park — except how he pitched.

Pepiot, 24 at the time, was called up by the Dodgers from Triple A to make his major-league debut on May 11, 2022.

He joined the team a couple of days early to give him a chance to get acclimated to the big leagues. With the game relatively close to his Indiana hometown, he had 25-30 relatives and friends there to watch. He got to keep the lineup card and ball from his first strikeout as special souvenirs.

“It was a great experience,” Pepiot said.

The only problem was his lack of control, as he walked five Pirates and hit another — though allowing only one hit and no runs — and got pulled after three innings, having thrown 77 pitches.

“I was very anxious and nervous and all the emotions,” Pepiot said. “I just had no idea where the ball was going.”

Today, Pepiot returns to PNC Park for the first time since that game to start for the Rays.

Now a regular member of Tampa Bay’s rotation, his goal is improve on his most recent outing Saturday in Atlanta. He threw four shutout innings, then allowed five runs, including three home runs, and got knocked out in the fifth.

“The mistake pitches I made got punished,” Pepiot said “So (I’m) just taking the good that happened in the first four innings that were solid, then going out there in the last inning last time just snowballed on me and turned into five (runs).

“So, just making sure that I’m executing pitches all the way through the game, and when I do make mistakes (it’s) mistakes out of the zone that they can’t hammer.”

Pepiot also has a lesser goal. During his 2022 visit, the walkway on the famed Roberto Clemente Bridge from downtown Pittsburgh to the stadium was closed due to maintenance work, so he had to take the team bus. He plans to walk to the park one of the days this weekend.

“All the (Dodgers) guys told me that you’ve got to walk the first time you go there, because the bridge across the river is pretty cool,” Pepiot said. “But it was a construction time then, so I didn’t get to do it. So I’m excited to do it this trip.”

