Rays’ Ryan Pepiot will be ready for matinee start vs. Angels

ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Pepiot says he is a morning guy, rarely sleeping past 8 a.m. So starting Thursday’s 1:10 p.m. matinee against the Angels shouldn’t be a big deal.

“The only difference is when you wake up in the morning, rather than having a bunch of hours extra in the day to go to the beach or whatever, you just kill some time ... and go to the park,” he said.

The bigger issue will be Pepiot’s ability to throw strikes and keep the ball in the park.

Both have been issues at times during Pepiot’s first three starts (including two homers in allowing four runs over five innings in his Saturday start against the Giants), and a reason he has a 1-2, 5.40 record.

But manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are pleased overall with what they’ve seen from Pepiot and the other starters.

“I thought his last start was really good,” Cash said. “A young guy that we are thrilled with where he’s at.”

Pepiot’s issue Saturday in giving up two homers was not unique. Going into play Wednesday, Rays pitchers had allowed a majors-most 28 homers overall.

“We’re getting clipped by the home run ball a little bit and it’s putting some runs on the board,” Cash said. “But if you look at the overall body of work, whether it’s a five-, six-, seven-inning start, we’re really doing a nice job. We’re pitching efficiently. We’re getting our strikeouts. We’re making big pitches when we need to.”

Outfielder Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) is set to start a minor-league rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Durham at Worcester, Mass.

The Rays aren’t quite sure how much time Lowe will need, as he played in only two spring games before initially being sidelined by left hip inflammation before straining his oblique.

“Well just see where it goes,” Cash said. “Pretty unique situation not having really any spring. I can’t say that I won’t get excited if he starts getting some big results right away. But you’ve got to be smart because we want to keep him here. Once he gets here we want to have him here for the rest of the way.”

Cash said Lowe will get time in both rightfield and centerfield, which thus far has been manned only by Jose Siri.

Also on the rehab watch, Taj Bradley (pec strain) threw about 50 pitches Wednesday in a simulated game.

The Rays lost some of their infield depth at Durham when Osleivis Basabe, who filled in last August when Wander Franco was sidelined, fractured his right wrist.

Basabe was hit by a pitch from Naoyuki Uwasawa, who was in camp with the Rays on a minor-league deal, then implemented his assignment clause and was traded to Boston for $50,000.

New York state of mind

The weekend series at Yankee Stadium will be a homecoming for a couple Rays.

Outfielder Richie Palacios, a Brooklyn native, will be playing in the Bronx for the first time, having been to the old and new Yankee Stadiums as a fan several times.

He said he expects 400-500 relatives and friends to attend during the three-game series: “It’ll definitely be exciting.”

Palacios also has plans to attend the Saturday night Knicks NBA playoff game with his dad and “eat a ton of pizza.”

Catcher Ben Rortvedt spent part of last season, and all of this spring, with the Yankees. “The people over there are great; it will be good to be back there,” he said.

Miscellany

Siri may get his first day off of the season Thursday, having played every inning of the first 19 games. … The Rays have won each of their last 10 games by one or two runs, matching a team high. ... Jose Caballero on Tuesday hit the second game-tying/go-ahead triple with two outs in ninth inning or later in franchise history; Sam Fuld had one in 2011.

