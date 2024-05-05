Rays’ Ryan Pepiot exits vs. Mets after taking line drive to the leg

ST. PETERSBURG — Ryan Pepiot left Sunday afternoon’s game with a contusion on his lower left leg. Pepiot was hit by a comebacker, 107 mph off the bat of Starling Marte, during the third inning against the Mets at Tropicana Field.

Replays showed he may have been hit by the line drive on the high inside of his shin. The team announced that X-rays showed no broken bones. They listed Pepiot as “day-to-day.”

The right-hander tumbled off the mound clearly in pain, but climbed back up and tried to remain in the game. With head trainer Joe Benge and manager Kevin Cash watching, Pepiot threw two test pitches before Cash took the ball from Pepiot and called for a replacement.

Pepiot was attempting to work his way out of trouble. With a 3-2 Rays lead, Pepiot gave up a leadoff single and then hit Brandon Nimmo. Marte’s line-drive single loaded the bases.

Manuel Rodriguez took over with the bases loaded and no outs in the third. He got Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor out on a line drive right to shortstop Jose Caballero, then slugger Pete Alonso to pop out before walking DJ Stewart to bring in the tying run. He struck out Jeff McNeil to end the inning.

This story will be updated.

