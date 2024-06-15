Rays’ Ryan Pepiot allows three homers in another loss to Braves

ATLANTA — Ryan Pepiot battled the heat and the Braves quite impressively into the fifth inning Saturday, while protecting a one-run lead.

But that all changed quickly, and loudly, during a four-batter sequence as the Braves hit three home runs and went on to beat the Rays 9-2.

The loss was the Rays’ second straight to open a nine-game, 10-day road trip, dropping their record to 33-38 and furthering their hold on last place in the American League East.

With a three-run homer by Austin Riley off Garrett Cleavinger in the seventh, Rays pitchers allowed four for the day, pushing their majors-most total to 97.

The Rays, as they did Friday, grabbed a lead in the first inning, but only got one run off former teammate Charlie Morton, who is still pitching effectively at age 40.

Brandon Lowe drew a one-out walk, Isaac Paredes sent him to third with a double, and Josh Lowe scored him with a sac fly.

Pepiot and Morton traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth, when Pepiot allowed the three homers and a walk in a span of 18 pitches.

He walked Sean Murphy to start the inning, then after a wild pitch that moved Murphy to second, got two outs.

Pepiot got ahead of Jarred Kelenic 1-2, took the count to 3-2, then left a changeup over the middle of the plate that Kelenic lined just over the rightfield wall to put the Braves up 2-1.

Things quickly got worse from there.

Pepiot was ahead of Ozzie Albies 0-2, then after two fouls threw four straight balls to put him on.

Three pitches later, Marcell Ozuna blasted a 423-foot homer to center. And six pitches after that, Matt Olson drove a 2-2 fastball over the rightfield fence.

The Rays didn’t get another run until Randy Arozarena led off the ninth with a homer, his ninth of what has been a disappointing season.

Morton held the Rays to three hits and one run over six innings in picking up his 134th career victory.

Cash and other Rays had plenty of memories of Morton from his 2019-20 stint with them, and the role he played in launching what is now a five-year streak of making the playoffs, including the 2020 World Series run.

“We won a lot of games with him. And he kind of led a pitching staff that was really talented,” Cash said. “Just his balanced perspective on things and where his career has taken him. You could argue that his best seasons have been his latest, and we’re fortunate to be a part of that.”

Cash said his best specific game memory was Morton’s work in Game 7 of the 2000 American League Championship Series that won the pennant, but there are others.

“It seemed like any big game we needed to win, he pitched,” Cash said. “The Oakland (2019 AL wild-card) game in Oakland, where it was a pretty loud atmosphere that he calmed down pretty quickly. He did a lot of good things for us. And we think really fondly of him.”

This story will be updated.

• • •

