How there are Rays roots to Royals’ resurgence under Matt Quatraro

ST. PETERSBURG — Royals manager Matt Quatraro has had this feeling before.

Many times, actually, during his 2018-22 stint as a Rays coach, when they would be facing a lineup with bigger names and heftier numbers, but would find a way to keep it close and then pull out a win.

“I just remember how many nights looking up we’re playing the Yankees or Boston or whoever, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, look at this offense,’ ” Quatraro said this week from Kansas City. “But the pitching holds them and all of a sudden you’re only down 2-1 and here comes (Ji-Man) Choi and he hits a homer or here comes Nate Lowe and he hits a homer, or whoever. It’s somebody different all the time.

“That kind of feeling has been here, at least in my mind, almost every night. … And it’s been fun.”

Quatraro has been having plenty of fun in his second year managing the Royals, who come to Tropicana Field for a weekend series as one of the game’s biggest surprises.

Their 32-19 record is fifth best in the majors and a massive turnaround from their 15-36 mark at this point last year, on the way to 106 losses (and not winning their 32nd game until July 30).

They have an 81.8% chance, per baseball-reference.com, to make their first playoff appearance since their 2015 World Series championship season.

And, after a $110 million free-agent spending spree to mostly bolster their pitching staff, they have a roster with an intriguing mix of veteran experience and quality young talent, led by star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., son of the former Devil Rays starter.

New Rays reliever Richard Lovelady, a Royal from the 2016 draft through a spring 2023 trade to Atlanta, said he sensed a transformation was coming when J.J. Picollo took over baseball operations at the end of the 2022 season, hiring Quatraro as part of an extensive organizational makeover and infusing some of their young, talented players.

“I could definitely see it after they got rid of the older coaching staff, and lost all the people from the last World Series run (in 2015),” Lovelady said. “I remember during the COVID year being at the alt site and these kids were battling their tail off … barreling up balls at their age and they didn’t even have Double-A experience yet.

“Before I got traded to the Braves, I was excited because we finally had a really knowledgeable pitching side and a new manager who wanted to win. It was a good feeling.”

Rays reliever Jason Adam, a former Royal who still lives in Kansas City in the offseason, said he is “incredibly happy” to see the resurgence — to a point.

“They seem to be a legitimate team: they have deep pitching and they’re tough at-bats. And Bobby Witt is legit. Every bit of hype that he’s garnered is warranted, and then some,” Adam said.

“They’re a good ballclub and I think they could absolutely win their division. I would love to beat them in the playoffs.”

Witt, besides putting up dazzling numbers (.306 average, seven homers, 33 RBIs, 16 steals, .915 OPS) and playing strong at shortstop, also came up with what has become the team slogan (of course featured on a T-shirt): “The Boys Are Playin’ Some Ball.”

That they very much are.

“They’ve had a tremendous start to their season,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s a talented group. ... They’ve probably got one of the best players in baseball sitting at shortstop, and he’s going to be that way for a long time. Not surprised, just given how Q and (bench coach Paul Hoover) and that group that they’ve assembled, and the players, they’re talented and they’ve played well all season long.”

Quatraro gives the credit for the turnaround to the players, specifically the improved pitching. “Our starters have been better than we could have hoped for,” he said.

Notably, they are pitching better and deeper into games, ranking fourth in the majors with a 3.03 ERA.

Free-agent addition Seth Lugo, who takes a 7-1, 1.79 record into Friday’s series opener, leads the way. Eustis High/University of Florida product Brady Singer (4-2, 2.70) and ex-Ray Michael Wacha (4-4, 4.45) are also starting this weekend; Cole Ragans (4-3, 3.34) and Alec Marsh (4-1, 2.72) fill out the rotation.

The bullpen, which also got a veteran upgrade, including ex-Ray Nick Anderson, has been able to take it from there. Combined with solid defense and just enough offense, it has been a formula for success.

And one Quatraro, plus Hoover, who accompanied him from Tampa Bay, are familiar with.

“I reflect on this a lot from my time (with the Rays) — we’re not beating anybody’s brains in,” Quatraro said. “It’s just that you’ve got to be in the game in the sixth inning and then see what happens. Somebody can get hit by a pitch and steal a base and score on a sac fly.

“And all of a sudden you win.”

