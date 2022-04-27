Rays report: Drew Rasmussen on mound to face Mariners

Drew Rasmussen will start for the Rays tonight, looking to be more efficient than in his previous outing.

Rasmussen started against the Cubs last Wednesday in Chicago and lasted just three innings. He threw 79 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks on a cold night at Wrigley Field.

Rasmussen, a Washington state native, said it’s not a big deal facing the Mariners at Tropicana Field. But he said it’s still special to face the team he grew up watching.

Catcher Mike Zunino is not in the Rays’ lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with a left biceps strain. But he said he is available if needed and expects to be able to start Thursday or Friday.

The Rays are looking to reverse their results against the Mariners who, after winning Tuesday, have taken seven of the past eight games between the teams and nine of the last 11.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

And for the Mariners:

• • •

