Rays release Jake Odorizzi, who had been trying to get back to majors

ST. PETERSBURG — Jake Odorizzi’s comeback attempt with his adopted hometown Rays has come to an end for now.

Odorizzi, 34, was granted his release by the Rays on Thursday, having left his Sunday start for Triple-A Durham in the second inning with an athletic trainer after his velocity dropped from the upper- to mid-80-mph range.

Odorizzi, a veteran of 11 major-league seasons, including 2013-17 with the Rays, was trying to get back to the majors after spending 2023 rehabbing from right shoulder surgery.

When a major-league contract offer didn’t materialize, he signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on March 15, and, with ongoing discussions with team officials, agreed to make one spring training appearance and two starts for Durham.

“Jake joined us on a very compressed timeline to get himself major-league ready,” Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander said. “This was an agreement built on mutual respect and trust but it was a bit too much to ask. We’ll continue to stay in touch with Jake as he continues his progression and we’re thankful he gave it a shot.”

Odorizzi, who lives in the Tampa area, could seek to sign with another team and continue working toward a return to the majors.

If this is the end of Odorizzi’s career, he finishes with a 74-69, 3.99 record in 241 games (237 starts) and postseason appearances with the 2019 Twins and 2021 Astros, and he was a 2019 All-Star for Minnesota.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.