Rays reinstate Randy Arozarena, but place Ryan Yarbrough on COVID-19 IL

BOSTON — The Rays have another key player sidelined by a COVID-19 issue.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who was slated to pitch Wednesday against the Red Sox, was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday in a series of moves, which includes the return of hot-hitting outfielder Randy Arozarena.

Arozarena missed the weekend series in Baltimore after being placed on the COVID-19 list Friday due to what the team said was a close contact. The Rays on Tuesday also officially placed reliever DJ Johnson on the injured list as a result of the shoulder sprain sustained Sunday and recalled reliever Louis Head to take his place in the bullpen.

With Yarbrough now out for Wednesday, the Rays seem likely to use lefty Josh Fleming to handle the bulk of the innings, probably behind an opener, and will have to consider other options for Thursday’s series finale.

Yarbrough is among the 85-plus percent of the Rays players, coaches and traveling staff that are vaccinated, as he spent a May day on the COVID-related injured list due to what the team said then were “side effects from vaccination.”

Players have to give permission for the team to release details of their status, and all the Rays said initially Tuesday was that Yarbrough was placed on the COVID injured list, not whether he had a close contact, symptoms or tested positive.

The Rays open a stretch of playing 13 straight days, so Yarbrough being out for an extended period could have a significant impact.

Chris Archer, one potential option, was set back in his rehab from an April forearm injury Aug. 1 and is expected to need at least two more rehab outings at Triple-A, the first being later this week.

Yarbrough, 29, is 6-4, 4.76 in 22 games (17 starts) and has pitched a team-leading 119 innings.

• • •

