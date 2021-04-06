Rays' Randy Arozarena makes possible catch of the year vs. Red Sox

Rays' Arozarena makes possible catch of the year vs. Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We aren't even a full week into the 2021 MLB season and Randy Arozarena might have the catch of the year.

During Monday's Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays matchup, the Rays rookie robbed former teammate Hunter Renfroe of an extra base hit with a ridiculous diving grab.

Words don't do Arozarena's catch justice, so watch the jaw-dropping clip below:

Insane.

Arozarena's web gem instantly brought back memories of a similar catch at Fenway Park. In 2006, Coco Crisp laid out to make an unforgettable catch for the Red Sox vs. the New York Mets:

The resemblance is uncanny.

Arozarena broke out for the Rays during the 2020 MLB postseason. The 26-year-old crushed 10 home runs during Tampa's playoff run including four in the ALCS to earn the series MVP award and three in the World Series.

We already knew what Arozarena was capable of at the plate, but it looks like he'll be making his American League Rookie of the Year case with the glove as well.