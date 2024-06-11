Rays’ Randy Arozarena was heating up, but now has a hamstring issue

ST. PETERSBURG — Just when leftfielder Randy Arozarena seemed to be doing more of his usual part in the Rays lineup, he was taken out of Tuesday’s lineup due to what the team said was right hamstring tightness.

There were no indications Arozarena had any issues during Monday’s game, though he was seen on the field Tuesday afternoon with one of the team’s athletic trainers.

He was in the original lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Cubs, playing leftfield and batting fifth, but the team announced about 80 minutes before first pitch he was scratched.

Jonny DeLuca replaced him in the field and the batting order.

After struggling greatly during the first two months of the season, Arozarena has been better in June, hitting .308 (8-for-26) with an .855 OPS. Through May 31, he hit .158 with a .568 OPS.

Rays, Civale sees better things ahead

Aaron Civale’s season thus far has been marked by inconsistency, but the Rays feel like he could be on the verge of a solid run of success.

And they’d be good with that, starting Wednesday night against the Cubs.

“I think he’s showing some signs of doing some really good things,” manager Kevin Cash said. “His last two starts, they came against Baltimore, which is obviously a talented team. I think that he’s done well limiting damage. His swing-and-miss seems to be up a little bit here as of late.”

Most encouraging, Cash said, has been Civale’s use of his cutter.

“He’s commanded the cutter really well,” Cash said. “I think when that cutter is in line, and he’s throwing it where he wants, that’s when you’re going to see more of his better outings because everything kind of feeds off the cutter.”

Civale said he, too, feels like things are going in the right direction, better than his 0-4, 6.95 record in his last nine starts would indicate, as well as his overall 2-5, 5.51 mark.

“I think the last few the intensity has been really good,” he said. “The execution has been good. And the game plan with whoever is catching me, we’ve been sticking to it, and the process has been good.

“The results might not match all the time. But at the end of the day the guys are hitters, too. I throw pitches where I want to and they’re going to hit them sometimes, hopefully less than frequently. Just continuing with what we’ve been doing and going into (Wednesday’s) game with our same mindset.”

Rookie of the Year

Not coincidentally, with the Cubs in town, actor Thomas Ian Nicholas — who played pitcher Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 movie Rookie of the Year — will sign autographs prior to Wednesday’s game with proceeds to benefit the Ted Williams Scholarship Fund and the Rays Foundation.

Nicholas, 43, will sign in the leftfield concourse from 5:20 p.m. (when gates open) until the 6:50 first pitch, with balls, photos and posters available for purchase (and signed for free). Nicholas is visiting a very St. Petersburg-esque reason; his grandmother lives here.

Miscellany

Cash said an MRI on lefty reliever Richard Lovelady’s left forearm strain showed “nothing overly concerning” and he is likely to resume throwing by the end of the week. ... Including switch-hitter Taylor Walls, the Rays had five lefties in Tuesday’s lineup against Cubs righty Jameson Taillon. ... Bucs All-Pro receiver Mike Evans is slated to throw out the first pitch before Wednesday’s game. … Left-hander Jeffrey Springs takes the next step in his rehab from Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, making a scheduled two-inning appearance for Triple-A Durham … The Braves are set up to start lefty Chris Sale, righty (and ex-Ray) Charlie Morton and rookie University of Florida product Hurston Waldrep against Tampa Bay in the weekend series in Atlanta. .... Double-A Montgomery lefty Ian Seymour was named Southern League pitcher of the week and outfielder Leonardo Pineda the Dominican Summer League player of the week.

• • •

