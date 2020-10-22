Rays' Randy Arozarena can break Yankees legend Derek Jeter's postseason record on Friday

Yankee fans probably don't want to hear the name Randy Arozarena -- in fact, many teams this postseason would rather not.

But Arozarena is on the verge of history that involves the likes of Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

In the Rays' Game 2 World Series victory on Wednesday night, Arozarena collected yet another hit, giving him 22 in the playoffs. That tied Jeter's rookie record he set back in 1996.

The 25-year-old needs just one more hit and is guaranteed three more games to make it happen. At the rate he's going, Arozarena will likely rewrite those record books.

"Any time you're mentioned with that name in terms of postseason stats, that's pretty special," Joey Wendle told MLB.com about his teammate being named with Jeter.

So, while Yankee fans might not want to tip their cap just yet because Arozarena was a main reason why the Bombers aren't in the World Series to begin with, there is no denying the rookie is a great, young hitter that deserves to break some records the way he has produced this postseason.