Rays rally to support Taj Bradley, beat the Cubs

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays rallied for three runs in the seventh to give Taj Bradley his first win at Tropicana Field this season with a 3-2 victory over the Cubs Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 19,679.

The Rays (33-36) won the three-game series against the Cubs (33-36), salvaging an otherwise miserable seven-game homestand that ended with a 2-5 record.

Bradley pitched very well for seven innings, holding the Cubs to two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out 11. It was the third time in his young career and the second time this season that Bradley has struck out at least 10 in a game as he generated 17 swings and misses. Bradley relied heavily on his split-finger fastball Thursday night, throwing a season-high 38 splitters and generating nine swings and misses on that pitch.

In four prior starts at home, Bradley was 0-3 and the Rays had given him no run support.

Thursday, they broke that streak in the bottom of the seventh when Amed Rosario led off with a single, advanced to second on third baseman Patrick Wisdom’s throwing error from third, and scored on Josh Lowe’s pinch-hit single. Jose Siri, who had drawn a walk, scored on Ben Rortvedt’s pinch-hit ground out. The Rays then took their first lead of the night on Yandy Diaz’s single to center field.

Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner hit back-to-back singles off Bradley to start the fifth inning. After Wisdom’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners, Pete Crow-Armstrong dropped another bunt down the third-base line. Isaac Paredes fielded it and tossed it to home in time to get the runner, but catcher Alex Jackson simply missed the catch, allowing the first run to score. Yan Gomes dropped another sacrifice bunt down to bring in the second run.

Jackson was the first Ray to reach base Thursday after Cubs lefty Justin Steele retired the first eight Tampa Bay batters of the game. Jackson, who homered in his last game, singled in the third inning. He also drew a one-out walk in the sixth.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.