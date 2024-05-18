Rays rally past Blue Jays, roll to 4th straight win

TORONTO — The Rays did a few things wrong against the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon, mistakes of both commission and omission.

But they did more right, rallying late to pick up their fourth straight win by beating the Blue Jays 5-4.

Isaac Paredes, who was having a rough game, started the go-ahead rally in the eighth inning with a leadoff single, and Jonny DeLuca followed with a two-run homer to put the Rays up 5-4. Jason Adam put the first two Jays on in the bottom of the eighth, then wriggled out of the jam. Garrett Cleavinger closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rays improved to a season-high three games over .500 at 25-22 in winning for the sixth time in eight games and 11th in 15. This was the Rays’ sixth straight game decided by one or two runs.

After the teams traded zeroes for three innings, the Jays took the lead in the fourth.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. led off with a double, then moved up to third on a one-out grounder that third baseman Paredes grabbed and passed on trying for a tag play; instead, Paredes threw across the diamond. George Springer, dropped from the leadoff spot to sixth in the Toronto lineup, followed with an RBI single.

The Jays made it 4-0 by scoring three in the fifth, starting the inning by rapping four straight hits off Zach Eflin.

After ex-Ray Kevin Kiermaier singled, Davis Schneider did the same and moved up to second on an extremely errant throw by Jose Siri. Daulton Varsho followed with a two-run double, and Guerrero’s single off the rightfield wall made it 4-0.

The Rays rallied in the sixth, with Amed Rosario getting the big hit.

Yandy Diaz, who had three hits and reached base four times, led off with a single against Kevin Gausman, and Randy Arozarena rapped another. After Harold Ramirez’s fielder’s choice grounder and a Paredes strikeout, the Rays had runners on the corners. DeLuca worked an eight-pitch walk to load the bases.

Rosario, one of the league’s best hitters with two outs, delivered a single that scored two. Jose Caballero, who was picked off second earlier, followed with a run-scoring single.

Eflin worked six innings, allowing the four runs.

The Rays continued their comeback in the eighth against Jays reliever Nate Pearson, the Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin product. Paredes led off with a single, extending his career-high on-base streak to 17 games. And DeLuca followed with a homer. The Rays had a chance for more as Rosario singled and Caballero walked, but Trevor Richards retired Alex Jackson, Siri and, after walking Diaz, Arozarena.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.