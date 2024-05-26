Rays rally late to beat Royals, snap 6-game losing streak

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s over.

The Rays rallied for four runs in the seventh inning Sunday and beat the Royals 4-1 to end their six-game losing streak.

Brandon Lowe had a pinch-hit, three-run triple and Jose Siri singled in another run as the Rays stopped what had been the longest active losing streak in the majors.

The win was the first since May 18 for the Rays (26-28) and sent the Royals (34-20) to their first loss since May 15, ending their eight-game winning streak.

Harold Ramirez led off the seventh with a broken-bat single to centerfield, and Isaac Paredes followed with a double to left. After Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch to load the bases, manager Kevin Cash sent Jonathan Aranda up to pinch-hit for Amed Rosario. Aranda reached on a fielder’s choice, but Royals first baseman Salvador Perez got the force out at home to save a run.

Lowe, for whom Cash pinch-hit on Saturday, lined a rocket into the rightfield corner for a bases-clearing triple. It was the first RBI since May 29, the opening series of the season, for Lowe, who missed 30 games with an oblique strain.

Siri, who had not had an RBI since May 15, lined a single into shallow right to bring in another run. He then stole his first base since April 6, but Yandy Diaz grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.

Rays starter Taj Bradley threw five scoreless innings, working around a hit and three walks. He struck out six.

Shawn Armstrong, who pitched two scoreless innings as the opener Friday against the Royals, gave up a leadoff homer to Bobby Witt Jr. in the sixth to break the scoreless tie.

The Rays did not get a base-runner until the sixth inning. Former Tampa Bay pitcher Michael Wacha retired the first 15 batters he faced before Jose Caballero led off the sixth with a scorched ground ball that got past third baseman Maikel Garcia for a double. With one out, Siri moved Caballero to third with a ground ball to short and Yandy Diaz worked a 10-pitch walk. But Jonny DeLuca struck out to end the inning.

