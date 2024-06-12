Rays rally to beat Cubs in 9th on Brandon Lowe’s walkoff homer

ST. PETERSBURG — The way Tuesday night started for the Rays didn’t bode well, as Yandy Diaz laced Jameson Taillon’s fourth pitch of the first inning at a season-high 114 mph ... right at Cubs leftfielder Ian Happ, who reached up and made the catch.

But it ended much better, as the Rays rallied in the ninth to beat the Cubs 5-2 and snap a four-game losing streak in the process.

Brandon Lowe delivered the winning run with a three-run walkoff homer.

Richie Palacios got the rally started with a leadoff double off reliever Hector Neris. After Jose Siri was called out on strikes, Ben Rortvedt drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Amed Rosario. Jose Caballero then delivered a soft single over the infield that was a huge hit, scoring Palacios with the tying run.

After Diaz struck out, Brandon Lowe delivered the biggest blow.

For much of the night, the Rays’ issues seemed similar, notably the lack of offense. Tampa Bay was held to eight hits total by Taillon and three relievers.

But the Rays got their first run, with some help, in the seventh.

Palacios, whose infield pop-up was negated as time was called before the pitch, drew a leadoff walk, and Ben Rortvedt followed with a one-out single off Mark Leiter Jr.

Randy Arozarena, who was scratched from the lineup about 80 minutes before first pitch due to right hamstring tightness, pinch-hit off Hayden Wesneski and grounded to second, advancing the runners.

That mattered when Wesneski bounced a pitch to Yandy Diaz that got by catcher Miguel Amaya, with Palacios scoring on the wild pitch. Diaz walked, but Brandon Lowe couldn’t get the tying run home, lining out to right.

The Rays’ only other real chance came in the fourth when Isaac Paredes led off with a single and Josh Lowe walked. Jonny DeLuca bunted them up a base but Palacios struck out and Jose Siri flied out.

The Cubs took the lead in the fourth on a leadoff homer by Christopher Morel, his team-leading 13th of the season.

They doubled the margin in the sixth. A one-out single by Morel and a two-out single by Dansby Swanson off the glove of shortstop Taylor Walls ended starter Zach Eflin’s night at 81 pitches.

With two lefties due up, Cash switched to lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, who has been one of their top relievers and hadn’t allowed an inherited runners to score.

The Cubs pinch-hit right-hander David Bote, and he singled in Morel on the first pitch.

Eflin, in his second start back after two weeks-plus on the injured list with a back issue, worked solidly into the sixth, allowing the two runs and seven hits while striking out three. He extended his walkless streak to a team-record stretch of 153 batters (Corey Kluber did 150 in 2022) and also a team-record 36 1/3 innings, surpassing the 35 1/3 by Kluber and David Price in in 2013.

This story will be updated.

