Rays rally in 9th, use Souza HR in 10th to beat Orioles 6-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison, center, greets Steven Souza Jr. at home plate next to Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo, right, after scoring on Souza's three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Friday, June 30, 2017. Tampa Bay won 6-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Down by a run in the ninth inning, Tampa Bay took advantage of a walk, a balk and a wild pitch to pull even.

In the 10th, the Rays used quite a different approach.

Steven Souza put Tampa Bay in control with a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.

Adeiny Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays, who had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying against closer Brad Brach.

The comeback began with pinch-hitter Shane Peterson drawing a walk on a 3-2 pitch.

''I was just basically trying to keep the game alive at that point,'' Peterson said.

Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch before Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who's filling in for the injured Zach Britton.

''The walk was definitely the huge thing,'' Brach said.

In the 10th, Darren O'Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.

''Our lineup is deep right now and our bullpen is getting better and better,'' Souza said. ''We keep doing things like this and special things are going to happen.''

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a homer to Mark Trumbo in the 10th but got three outs for his 21st save.

The Orioles fell to 9-2 in extra innings and 30-3 when leading after eight.

''It was a good baseball game - except we lost,'' manager Buck Showalter said.

Baltimore's Joey Rickard hit an RBI double in the third inning and made it 2-all with a solo shot in the sixth.

Rickard also excelled in the field . In the fifth inning, the left fielder reached into the seats to snag a foul ball hit by Mallex Smith, then made a sliding grab of Corey Dickerson's sinking liner to end the inning.

''Joey had as good an all-around night as you want to see,'' Showalter said.

Rickard had Baltimore's only two hits off rookie Jake Faria until Adam Jones led off the seventh with a double and took third on an error. Trumbo followed with a single to left for a 3-2 lead.

Faria gave up three runs, two earned, and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. His six strikeouts gave him 35, a Tampa Bay record through five appearances.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed two runs and seven hits over five-plus innings. He was lifted after the Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, a jam that reliever Miguel Castro handled by getting Ramos to hit into a double play before striking out Tim Beckham.

Though Tillman reduced his ERA from 8.39 to 7.90, the right-hander is winless in 10 starts since May 7.

Ramos was playing in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list following a knee injury he sustained last September with Washington. His home run made it 2-0 in the second inning.

A fielding error by Hechavarria at shortstop set up Baltimore's first run. Hechavarria did, however, improve to 8 for 14 in four games since coming off the disabled list following the June 26 trade that moved him from the Marlins.

ON THE DOTTED LINE

The Orioles signed lefty DL Hall, the 21st overall pick in the amateur draft. The 18-year-old had a 1.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings for Valdosta (Georgia) High School this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Tampa Bay voided the option of INF Daniel Robertson and placed him on the major league DL (neck spasms), retroactive to June 26. ... Brad Boxberger struck out the side in the eighth, his first appearance since coming off the 60-day DL (right flexor strain).

Orioles: Placed RHP Stefan Crichton (right shoulder strain) on the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Miguel Castro from Double-A Bowie. An MRI on Crichton's shoulder revealed ''nothing structurally wrong,'' according to Showalter. ... Britton (forearm strain) pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Frederick on Friday night. He will next throw for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 4.00 ERA) seeks to end two unwanted streaks on Saturday. He's allowed at least three earned runs in five straight starts and yielded a HR in 11 consecutive appearances.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 3.73 ERA) makes his second straight start against Tampa Bay. Bundy gave up three runs in seven innings in an 8-3 win Saturday.

